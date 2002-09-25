By Jasmine Gonzalez
Regardless of the near 90 degree weather, the summer sun still brings out the desire to be outdoors. Despite the scorching heat, students often take advantage of the heat to head outside for that highly anticipated, if infrequent, run. Make sure to keep well hydrated in the heat and you too can soon be making your way along the many routes and trails Boston has to offer. For those not sure of where to go, the Marino Center offers a sheet outlining running routes around the Fens and the Charles River. For a more expanded version, head over to Marathon Sports on Boylston Street and pick up a free “Running Guide to Boston,” a simplified map complete with measured distances, that includes running routes around Watertown, Jamaica Pond, Fresh Pond, and the Boston Common. Located across from the Boston Public Library, Marathon Sports is adjacent to the finish line of the Boston Marathon. Shane O’Hara, manager of Marathon Sports, talked about what he felt were some of Boston’s best running routes. O’Hara recommends the interesting and fun path along the Charles River to avoid the interruptions of city. “You won’t have to worry about traffic lights and too many cars…your biggest worry would be people on bikes or blades,” he says. O’Hara also mentions the Jamaica Pond as a decent running place, but states “it’s sometimes not as well lit and can be busier with cars in the area.” For serious runners eager to taste the famous 26-mile Boston Marathon route, O’Hara suggests you “follow Beacon St. all the way out. Right in by BC you can start to run on roads leading you onto the marathon course.” With this route, he says, “you’re getting hills and the fun and excitement that comes with being on the marathon course itself.” Most people begin training around November, according to O’Hara, but for those not exactly in tiptop shape, why not start early? Recent graduate Erica Mulligan is someone who hasn’t just tasted the Boston Marathon route, but experienced the entire run itself. While at NU she majored in criminal justice and has run the marathon for the past three years. When asked for specifics on how she trains, Mulligan simply responded, “I just run a lot.” Finding it more convenient to run indoors, she generally trains on the treadmill but heads over to the Charles River when she chooses to venture outside. “I enjoy running there because there are always a lot of people around,” Mulligan said. Ibiere Feck, senior journalism and philosophy major, also enjoys the occasional run outside, preferring the outdoor environment to running at the gym. “I don’t like the air conditioning too much… I feel [the outdoors] is not as artificial,” she says. While some students prefer to follow specific routes, perhaps to keep track of the distance they’re running and ensuring they don’t get lost, others like Feck go where ever their feet take them. “I run wherever I’m drawn to. No particular route, but I try to avoid hills,” she said. Many hit the pavement to stay fit or enjoy fresh air on a nice summer day, but some students find their motivation elsewhere. Middler with a dual major in computer science and cognitive psychology, Ron Adams’ motivation: “Hot chicks.” Seems like many from the NU community have discovered the benefits of running outdoors. For those of you who consider running the attempt to arrive on time for that 8 a.m. class via a morning sprint from Huntington Avenue to Ryder Hall
Thanks for sharing this sort of nice thinking, post is good, thats why we have
read it completely
Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme with
this blog. It’s simple, yet effective. Plenty of times it’s difficult
to obtain that “perfect balance” between superb usability and appearance.
I must say you’ve done a amazing job using this. Additionally,
the blog loads very quick for me personally on Opera.
Outstanding Blog!
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added”
checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four emails with the
same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service?
Cheers!
Oh my goodness! Incredible article dude! Thanks, However I am encountering issues with
your RSS. I don’t understand why I cannot join it. Can there be anyone else getting similar RSS issues?
Anybody that knows the solution do you want to kindly respond?
Thanks!!
Hello i am kavin, its my first time to commenting anywhere, when i read this article i thought i could also create comment due to this sensible post.
Howdy very nice site!! Guy .. Excellent .. Wonderful ..
I will bookmark your site and take the feeds additionally?
I am satisfied to find so many helpful info right here in the publish, we want work out extra techniques in this regard, thanks for sharing.
. . . . .
Wow, this article is fastidious, my younger sister is analyzing such things, thus I am going to convey her.
I got this web site from my pal who shared with me on the
topic of this web page and at the moment this time I am visiting
this web site and reading very informative posts here.
Things i don’t understood is actually how you’re now not actually a lot
more smartly-favored than you may be now. You are so intelligent.
You are aware therefore significantly pertaining to this subject, made me personally imagine it from numerous varied angles.
Its like males and females will not be involved except it really is something to accomplish with Woman gaga!
Your own stuffs nice. At all times deal with it!
My coder is attempting to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
I have got always disliked the concept due to the expenses.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been utilizing WordPress
on various websites for around annually and am concerned about switching to a different one platform.
I actually have heard very good reasons for having blogengine.net.
Is there a way I will transfer all my wordpress posts in it?
Any kind of help could be greatly appreciated!
Amazing blog! Do you have any suggestions for aspiring writers?
I’m hoping to get started on my own, personal website soon but I’m just a little lost on everything.
Could you recommend starting with a totally free platform like WordPress or take a paid option? There are plenty of options out there that I’m totally confused ..
Any ideas? Thanks!
Hey! Would you mind if I share your blog with my zynga group?
There’s a lot of people that I think would really enjoy
your content. Please let me know. Many thanks
Thank you for sharing your info. I truly appreciate your efforts and I am waiting for your next write ups thank you once
again.
I’m gone to inform my little brother, that he should also go to see this blog
on regular basis to get updated from latest news update.
This is an outstanding blog, thank you for sharing.
Greetings from Ohio! I’m bored to tears at work so I decided to browse your
blog on my iphone during lunch break. I enjoy the
info you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
I’m surprised at how fast your blog loaded on my mobile ..
I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, fantastic site!
Hi there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this site before but
after reading through some of the post I realized it’s new to me.
Anyways, I’m definitely glad I found it and I’ll be bookmarking and checking
back frequently!
It is different to the hip joint in this the socket comprises predominantly of cartilage and never bone
like in the hip, and grip the bone with the
arm. If you get remarried, you have to provide
ample time for it to your son or daughter in order that the child shouldn’t feel the emptiness.
So, it is possible to follow this kind of concepts where the kids get full
enjoyment. http://funnyvideo.party