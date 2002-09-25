تداول الراجحي للاسهم

“The best part is that my job, and I use the term job very loosely, is announcing baseball. It’s like everybody should do in their life things that they enjoy,” says Orsillo.

So, what advice does Orsillo have to give to others wanting to fulfill their lifelong dream?

“Internship anywhere you can. Because when you get out of Northeastern, you’ll have a jump on everyone else, as far as what your resume looks like. Even if it’s a couple hours a week, or once a weekend,” he says.

Orsillo considers his time at Northeastern one of maturation and growth, and he credits Constiglione, as well as former Communications Professor Michael Woodnick, with helping him grow as a person. He also looks back at Northeastern as a jump-start for his successful career.

“To have the opportunity to work at Fenway park at such a young age, it was so good for my resume and it turned out that at every stop, everybody always kind of looked back, to what internship I did at Northeastern,” he says.

For Orsillo, whose wife Lisa is expecting their second child in December, life could not get much better.

“Life is so short and if you don’t work at something you enjoy, it can be a dreadful experience. I love what I do, I come to the ball park everyday, announce baseball, and I get a chance to work in this field which is something that I am very, very thankful for,” Orsillo said.