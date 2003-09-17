Monday, September 8 1:30 p.m. A 25-year-old male student reported his digital camera stolen after leaving it unattended in the Curry Student Center on Friday, Sept. 5. The camera was left between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

2:30 p.m. A 22-year-old female student reported her newly purchased textbooks stolen from her apartment at 16 Westland Ave. The student said that there was a cleaning crew in Apt. 28, where she lives. After leaving the cleaning staff unattended in the apartment, she returned to find $400 in books missing. The cleaning crew have been interviewed and are still suspects. There were also several guests of the student’s roommate in and out of the apartment during the times the books were said to have been taken.

Tuesday , September 9 12:30 a.m. A 17-year-old male student was seen by an RA carrying a beer can in each hand down a corridor in Kerr Hall. He will be referred to the Office of Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution (OSCCR).

Noon Two male roommates, one 18 years old and the other 19 years old, reported their groceries missing from their apartment in Burstein Hall. They said that they were there when they went to sleep around midnight and at noon on Tuesday they were missing. There was no sign of forced entry to the apartment. 5:30 p.m. A 17-year-old female resident of White Hall left her room to go down the hall momentarily and left her door unlocked or ajar. When she returned she saw a man in the room unplugging her roommate’s computer. She told the man to put the computer down but he took the computer, pushed her out of the way and fled. The description the student provided to the Northeastern Police is similar to that of a couple of contractors that had been doing cable installations in the building that week. The room next door had cable installed the previous day. The NUPD are dealing with the cable company staff to further this investigation. Many of the installers are subcontractors and not employees of the actual cable company. The NUPD have names and are fairly certain of who stole the student’s computer. They are continuing the investigation into the man’s whereabouts.

10:30 p.m. An RA detected the odor of marijuana coming from an apartment at 780 Columbus Ave. The university police went with the RA to investigate the apartment and discover two male 18-year-old students, one living in Speare Hall, the other in White Hall, and a 19-year-old male resident. The students admitted to smoking in the room and turned over a small bag of marijuana and paraphernalia. All three students will be referred to OSCCR.

Wednesday, September 10 8 a.m. The NUPD contacted a student whose wallet they had located in the lost and found. When the freshman male student came to pick up his wallet he discovered $200 missing and thinks that he left it in the North Lot during move-in day.

Noon A female graduate student reported her purse missing after leaving it unattended on the third floor of Snell Library along with another bag and her laptop. She had been away from her belongings for approximately 15 minutes and her laptop and bag were still there. In her purse was $100 and credit cards. When she went to cancel her credit cards, she discovered that her cards had been used in stores downtown by noon of that day.

5:15 p.m. A 25-year-old male student reported his car stolen from the North Lot the previous night. He had already reported the car missing to the Boston Police Department. As the university police were filing the report, they discovered that the car had been recovered and stripped. The Boston Police had found it stripped of its expensive stereo system and chrome wheels.

6:30 p.m. A caller reported seeing someone climbing over the fence at the West Village construction site. Officers went to investigate the situation and found a 30-year-old unemployed man from Boston in a portable toilet. The man, James Miller, was arrested on a default warrant for assault and battery and was wanted by the Boston Police Department for failure to appear in court.

9:30 p.m. An 18-year-old female student reported her cell phone missing after leaving it unattended in the fourth floor bathroom in Stetson West.

11:45 p.m. An RA in Smith Hall discovered four students drinking in the dorms after knocking on their door to ask them to turn their music down. When the residents opened the door the RA saw a large bottle of vodka on the floor that was mostly empty. The university police were called to investigate. There were two female 17-year-old students and two male 18-year-old students in the room. While the officer was getting IDs from the students, one of the female students began to vomit and was taken to the hospital for excessive alcohol consumption. She admitted to the officer that she took eight to 10 shots of vodka that night. All four students will be referred to OSCCR.

Thursday, September 11 2 a.m. A male graduate student discovered his bicycle stolen and the lock missing after locking his bike to a fence outside of Hayden Hall at 6 p.m. on Wednesday night.

4 a.m. An 18-year-old male student was apprehended in the lobby of Stetson West with a bag full of beer. The alcohol was confiscated and he will be referred to OSCCR.

11 a.m. Information Services staff reported a computer monitor missing from the kiosk on the ground floor of the Curry Student Center.

Noon Housing Services staff reported seeing a bong in Apartment 28 at 16 Westland Ave. Officers went to interview the two female residents, one a 21-year-old student, and the other a 22-year-old student, who admitted to the drug activity. The students turned over a bong and a scale, both of which were said to have been left by a friend. Both of the students will be referred to OSCCR. The students would not identify the friend who was said to have used the scale and left other drug paraphernalia. In identifying the residents it was discovered that Lindsey Diaz, the 21-year-old resident, was wanted on a default warrant from Roxbury for a probation violation. The default warrant resulted from using a fake ID to buy liquor. Diaz was arrested on this warrant.

7 p.m. A 22-year-old female student reported the rear tire of her bicycle stolen while it was locked in the courtyard in front of Burstein Hall earlier that afternoon.

11 p.m. A female RA in Smith Hall was asked by one of a group of males walking by if she wanted to buy marijuana. When she mentioned that she was an RA, the men fled, but some of the group were apprehended. The man who offered to sell the RA marijuana was identified. Three 18-year-old male students were with the man that was selling the marijuana. All three of the students were uncooperative, vague and did not want to talk to police. They did not allow their rooms to be checked and will all be referred to OSCCR.

Friday, September 12 8 p.m. A male student reported his wallet stolen after leaving it in his shoes on the side of the basketball court in the Marino Center between 7 and 8 p.m. while he was playing basketball. In his wallet was $60, IDs and several credit cards.

Saturday, September 13 1 a.m. An 18-year-old male student called to report being punched on Huntington Avenue by a person who passed on the sidewalk. The student had been drinking and did not want to make a report of the assault. The student suffered from only minor cuts and bruises.

An RA called to report seeing students smoking marijuana through a window in Rubenstein Hall. A 20-year-old male and a 20-year-old female student had just finished smoking when the RA and officer arrived. The students turned over paraphernalia and will be referred to OSCCR.

2 a.m. An officer came upon an 18-year-old freshman male drunk and asleep underneath a tree on Columbus Avenue near the Columbus Parking Garage. He was awoken by the officer and had minor cuts and bruises on his face and hands. The student was taken to the hospital and would not say where he had been drinking that night. He will be referred to OSCCR.

Noon The residents of an apartment at 121 St. Stephen St. reported seeing a man peeping in to the ground floor windows from the alley an hour before. When the officers arrived at the scene, the man was not there.

11:45 p.m. An 18-year-old male student was found intoxicated in a corridor in White Hall. He was not a resident of the building but had been signed in earlier that night. He was taken to the hospital because he was so intoxicated and admitted. He will be referred to OSCCR.

Sunday, September 14 3 a.m. An RA in Stetson East was told of an 18-year-old intoxicated female resident. An officer met with the female. No hospitalization was needed and she admitted that she had been drinking that night. She will be referred to OSCCR.

11:30 p.m. An RA saw a male stumble down the hall leaving the restroom and was later approached by another student who said that his roommate had fallen out of bed drunk. The two cases involved the same student. He was under the influence and had vomited all over himself. When the officer arrived the student demanded to talk to his father and was being uncooperative with the officer. The officer talked to the father and the student later apologized for the way he had acted before. He will be referred to OSCCR.

Monday, September 15 9 p.m. An officer driving on the Fenway noticed a group of young men along the sidewalk by the Fens smoking marijuana. Two of the men were Northeastern students, one 18 years old and the other 19 years old. The other two men in the group were freshmen at Wentworth who will be hearing from the deans of their University. The marijuana remnants were confiscated and the two Northeastern students will be referred to OSCCR.

Crime Log Entry of the Week

Monday, September 15 5:30 p.m.

A 21-year-old male student chased an intruder down Hemenway to retrieve the computer that the man was trying to take. The incident occurred on Sunday, Sept. 14 but was reported the following day. The 21-year-old student said he had returned to his apartment at 204 Hemenway St. on Sunday, turned on the music on his computer and went into a back room. The front door of the apartment was left unlocked. The student then noticed that the music he had just turned on was now off. When he went to check and see why the music was off he saw a man trying to leave his apartment with his computer. He chased the man down the street and was able to retrieve his computer. The man was never identified.