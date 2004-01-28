Crime log entries are selected from Northeastern’s Division of Public Safety records.

Tuesday, January 20 9 a.m. A Resident Advisor in Stetson East reported the ceiling light covers and bulbs missing from the first floor corridor.

1 p.m. The manager of Wollaston’s in the Marino Center reported detaining an 18-year-old male who had attempted to steal a sandwich. The man has no affiliation with Northeastern and has been banned from campus.

Wednesday, January 21 Noon An 18-year-old male student, who had his Husky Card stolen from his room on Jan. 14, found out when he went to replace it, that it had been used at various vending machines around campus.

5 p.m. Residential Life staff in Stetson East reported offensive graffiti on the stairwell near the third floor.

Thursday, January 22 Noon A female staff member in Holmes Hall reported her backpack missing after leaving it in her office unattended for 10 minutes. The backpack was later found in another room minus the staff member’s wallet. The wallet contained a small amount of cash and several credit cards.

11 p.m. The manager of after-HOURS reported a large hole punched into the wall of the men’s bathroom. The manager reported that the patrons of afterHOURS had become disorderly, and asked the band and patrons to leave.

Saturday, January 24 1 a.m. An RA in Stetson West reported to a first floor room to request that the residents quiet down. Upon entering the room, the RA found an 18-year-old male resident and two 30-racks of beer. The beer was confiscated, and the student will be referred to the Office of Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution (OSCCR).

1:15 a.m. An RA in Stetson West reported an 18-year-old male student intoxicated and passed out in his own vomit on the second floor. When officers responded, the student became violent and had to be restrained by officers. He was taken to the hospital and will be referred to OSCCR.

1:30 a.m. An RA in Smith Hall reported an 18-year-old male student intoxicated on the second floor. When confronted, the student became disorderly and had to be restrained by officers. He was taken to the hospital and will be referred to OSCCR.

1:45 a.m. A Community Receptionist at 407 Huntington Ave. reported that a 19-year-old male student had threatened him, knocked over the CR desk and continued upstairs without properly signing in his guest. Officers located the student, who was intoxicated and disorderly. The student swung at an officer and was taken into custody by officers. Issac Taylor, 19, a resident of 407 Huntington Ave., was arrested for disorderly conduct and assault of an officer. He will also be referred to OSCCR.

3 a.m. NUPD and Boston Police responded to 42 Symphony Rd., where approximately 40 people were engaged in a fight outside the building. A party being held by three female students, two 21-year-olds and one 19-year-old, became overcrowded and a scuffle broke out. A man pulled a gun, and a 29-year-old Brockton man was shot in the chest and the lower back. His injuries were not life threatening. Another man pulled out a knife, grazing a 20-year-old male student, but he was not seriously injured. BPD and NUPD are investigating the altercation and shooting. The three students who held the party will be referred to OSCCR for holding a party that got out of hand.

11 a.m. An 18-year-old female student in Speare Hall reported that her roommate and her roommate’s non-student boy-friend had locked themselves in their room and would not let her in. The student reported having conflicts with her roommate before. Officers responded and evicted the boyfriend from campus, before moving the roommate who had placed the complaint to a different hall temporarily. OSCCR and ResLife are further investigating the situation.

Sunday, January 25 2:30 a.m. ResLife staff in Stetson East reported offensive graffiti on a student’s message board.

3 a.m. NUPD responded to a report of an intoxicated female in the fourth floor ladies’ room of Stetson West. Officers found the 18-year-old female student, who admitted to drinking but was not in need of medical care. She will be referred to OSCCR.

4 a.m. A CR in West Campus C reported a heavily intoxicated female who had signed into the building after vomiting in the lobby. Officers found the student, who had been out drinking in celebration of her 21st birthday. She was taken to the hospital and will be referred to OSCCR.

Monday, January 26 7:45 a.m. The manager of Wollaston’s in the Marino Center reported detaining an 19-year-old male student who had attempted to steal cough syrup. He has been banned from both Wollaston’s location and will be referred to OSCCR.

4 p.m. An RA reported the odor of marijuana coming from a room on the second floor of Stetson West. Officers responded and found a 19-year-old male resident who admitted to smoking marijuana in his room. A bong and a small amount of marijuana were confiscated, and the student will be referred to OSCCR.

8:30 p.m. An 18-year-old female student reported her purse missing after leaving it in a coat room for several hours while she attended a faculty function. The purse contained $7, credit cards, an ID and a cell phone.

9 p.m. An RA in Stetson East reported offensive graffiti on the third floor. 11:30 p.m. An RA spotted students who appeared to be smoking marijuana in a room on the third floor of Stetson West. Officers responded and found three 18-year-old male students who admitted to smoking in the room. All three will be referred to OSCCR.

Tuesday, January 27 12:30 a.m. Several students reported being concerned about a friend, who was heavily intoxicated and asleep. Officers responded to Stetson West and found the 19-year-old female asleep in her room. It took officers 10 minutes to wake the student, who was then taken to the hospital. She will be referred to OSCCR.

3:30 p.m. A 21-year-old male student reported the headlights of his car stolen after leaving the car parked in the West Campus Parking Garage for several hours. Two hours later, a faculty member, with the same make of car reported that the headlights of his car had also been stolen. There has been a rash of stolen Audi headlights in the area. The NUPD is investigating the incidents.