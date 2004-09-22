Crime log entries are selected from Northeastern’s Division of Public Safety reports.

Wednesday, September 15 6:30 a.m. Officers responded to reports of a 45-year-old Boston resident acting unruly in the men’s locker room of the Marino Center. The man was reported to be swearing and yelling, and was asked by staff members to leave. His membership to the Marino Center has been suspended.

Thursday, September 16 10 a.m. A 20-year-old female student reported clothes and makeup missing from her West Village A apartment. The student had been gone for the weekend and reported her roommate had guests stay in the apartment over the weekend.

9 p.m. An officer noticed two men transferring beers from a suitcase to a backpack in front of the Columbus Parking Garage. The officer questioned the 19-year-old and 20-year-old male students and found three bottles of liquor and four six-packs of beer. The alcohol was confiscated, and the students will be referred to OSCCR.

10:30 p.m. An officer’s attention was drawn to two male students carrying what appeared to be a very heavy bag filled with beer cans. The officer stopped the 17-year-old and 18-year-old students, who opened the bag for the officer, revealing a 30-rack of beer, a 24-pack of beer and a bottle of vodka. The alcohol was confiscated, and the students will be referred to OSCCR.

11:45 p.m. A Resident Assistant (RA) in Light Hall reported an apparently intoxicated male student having trouble walking. Officers responded and found the 18-year-old male student, who resides in another residence hall, vomiting on himself. The student was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center for treatment. The 19-year-old female resident of Light Hall claimed the student had been intoxicated already when she signed him in. Both students will be referred to OSCCR.

Friday, September 17 12:30 a.m. A female resident in Kennedy Hall reported her 19-year-old female roommate was very intoxicated, and could barely be kept awake. Officers responded and found the student unconscious in her own vomit. She became semi-conscious and uncooperative as she was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. She will be referred to OSCCR.

9:45 p.m. An officer noticed a group of students loitering outside Huntington Liquors carrying empty bags. One person came out of the store with a 30-rack of beer, joining two others and walking towards West Village. When the trio reached West G, the officer stopped and questioned them. The resident, a 20-year-old male, was with two guests, a 20-year-old male and a 21-year-old male. The alcohol was confiscated and the guests were escorted off campus. The resident will be referred to OSCCR.

Saturday, September 18 12:30 a.m. Officers were called to 114 Hemenway St. on reports of an intoxicated 18-year-old female student. The student was unresponsive and semi-conscious when officers arrived, and she was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. The residents of the apartment claimed she had arrived at their apartment drunk after going to a party on Mission Hill. She will be referred to OSCCR.

1 a.m. An RA in Smith Hall reported seeing an intoxicated 18-year-old female resident. When officers arrived and found the resident, she admitted to drinking but was coherent. She requested to be taken to the hospital, and was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. She will be referred to OSCCR.

2:30 a.m. An anonymous caller reported a fight in the West Village quad. Officers responded, where witnesses said a group of students had been discussing the Red Sox/Yankees rivalry when one member of another group came and punched a 23-year-old male student in the face. The student was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center for treatment, and officers are still attempting to locate the male who punched him.

6:30 a.m. An 18-year-old female resident of the YMCA reported awaking in the middle of the night and finding a college-aged male standing in her room. The resident said she had not locked her door the night before. When the resident asked the male what he was doing, he turned and left.

5 p.m. A 24-year-old female student reported seeing a middle-aged man in Snell Library that she believed had been following her last semester. Officers responded and located the man, who admitted to looking at the student but denied he was following her. He was asked to leave campus.

7:15 p.m. An officer posted by Camden Street noticed two males drinking out of bottles of beer. The officer approached the students and requested ID, but both students said they didn’t have ID on them. The students said they were going to the concert being held at Matthews Arena. The officer continued to question the students, and one fled. He was chased on foot nearly three blocks, through the crowd of students waiting to get into the concert. He was apprehended. Scott Hyman, 19, and Raymond Dinizo, 19, were arrested for public drinking. They were arraigned the next day in Roxbury District Court on the same charges. They will also be referred to OSCCR.

8:30 p.m. Officers came upon an intoxicated 18-year-old male student in Matthews Arena. He was escorted back to his apartment at 319 Hunt-ington Ave. He will be referred to OSCCR.

8:45 p.m. Officers came upon an intoxicated 18-year-old female student in Matthews Arena and took her back to her West Village G apartment. She will be referred to OSCCR.

11 p.m. Officers visited an apartment at 114 Hemenway St. to warn the residents they were under watch for several earlier incidents that had happened at that address. Upon entering the apartment the officers found a bong and several empty beer bottles, along with a dozen bottles of beer in the refrigerator. All five 19-year-old male roommates will be referred to OSCCR.

11:30 p.m. Officers responded to 32 Sym-phony Road after receiving a report of a loud party. Officers responded and found alcohol at the party, where the majority of guests were over 21 and the underage guests were not drinking. Officers told the underage guests to leave and warned the 21-year-old male resident about allowing underage students in a party where alcohol is present. The student will be referred to OSCCR.

Sunday, September 19 1:30 a.m. An RA in Stetson West reported glass over a bulletin board broken from a resident punching it. Officers responded and found the 18-year-old resident with cuts on his knuckles, who admitted to breaking the glass. His two guests, an 18-year-old female and 19-year-old male, were asked to leave campus. The student will be referred to OSCCR.

Officers patrolling Huntington Avenue near the Museum of Fine Arts saw two men standing near one of the small trees along the sidewalk. One of the men, identified as a 21-year-old male student, was trying to break the tree in half. The student admitted he had been drinking, and will be referred to OSCCR.

2:30 a.m. Officers were called to 120 Hemenway St. after the glass on the front door was broken. Officers responded and found two 18-year-old male students who admitted responsibility. The property owner did not want to press charges, but both students will be referred to OSCCR.

A 20-year-old male non-student was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center after becoming involved in a fight on Hemenway Street. The student had been walking and encountered a group who began discussing the Red Sox/Yankees rivalry. An altercation ensued, and the male was knocked to the ground and kicked. The male could not identify those responsible for assaulting him.

3 a.m. An 18-year-old female student was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center after an RA reported seeing her severely intoxicated and vomiting in her Speare Hall room. She will be referred to OSCCR.

3:45 a.m. A 21-year-old male student and his female roommate reported being assaulted outside their apartment after asking two guests to leave. When the guests repeatedly rang the doorbell in an attempt to get back inside, the roommates went outside to get them to stop, and were then allegedly attacked.

9:30 p.m. An RA in Speare Hall requested assistance from officers after detecting the odor of marijuana coming from a room. Officers responded and found 18-year-old and 19-year-old male roommates, one who admitted to smoking in the room. A bottle of vodka was also found in the room, and the other roommate admitted the vodka was his. Both will be referred to OSCCR.

Tuesday, September 21 2 a.m. An officer found two 18-year-old male students hiding in The Fenway smoking marijuana. They will be referred to OSCCR.