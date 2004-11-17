By Max Lederman and Jeff Powalisz

Liam Ezekiel, a senior linebacker for the Northeastern football team and the newly-crowned all-time Division I-AA leading tackler, has been suspended indefinitely from the team following an incident in practice last Thursday, the Athletics Department announced.

An anonymous e-mail sent to The Northeastern News Monday said the incident culminated when Ezekiel allegedly blindsided kicker Miro Kesic after practice in the locker room, causing him to hit his head on a sharp object, knocking him unconscious. Kesic confirmed the contents of the e-mail.

Kesic was then taken to the hospital where he received 13 staples to the head, the e-mail said.

An official from the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center confirmed Kesic was admitted to the emergency room Thursday. Also, a Department of Public Safety report said a 22-year-old reported being attacked by another 22-year-old Thursday at Parsons Field.

The e-mail said during practice NU head coach Rocky Hager was forced to intervene in an on-field argument between Ezekiel and Kesic after the two began to banter back and forth. Ezekiel allegedly commented on the fact that Kesic has blown two games for the team this year by missing field goals. According to the e-mail, Kesic responded with an expletive and told Ezekiel to stop missing tackles.

“It was an on-field scuffle that spilled over into the locker room,” Hager said.

Hager began working with Ezekiel when he took the helm of the Huskies in February, and said the incident was “totally out of character” for the linebacker.

“I have not had any occasion for him to be anything but a gentleman. The bottom line is he’s a good person,” Hager said.

Hager said Ezekiel’s status for what would be his final game in a Northeastern uniform Saturday against the University of Rhode Island (Parsons Field, 12:30 p.m.) is unknown.

“We’re still in the resolution phase of that,” Hager said. “I’m hoping all the resolution we need to accomplish can get taken care of. Then we can all move forward and go from there. It’s a tough situation, but sometimes we have to do those things.”

Former Husky coach Don Brown said after NU’s matchup against the University of Massachusetts two weeks ago that his former linebacker had a strong shot at the NFL.

“The guy is a great football player,” Brown said. “He’s got a shot to play in the NFL. There aren’t many true middle linebackers in college football, regardless of the level, and he is one. He is a 6-1, 250-pound guy that is born to be a middle linebacker. He has a great career ahead of him.”

Ezekiel also told The News several days after the UMass game that he has hopes for a possible future in the NFL.

“It looks pretty good,” he said of his chances. “There’s going to be a lot of NFL personnel at the outside games. I think I’ve done enough in my career at NU.”

Ezekiel and Athletics Director Dave O’Brien could not be reached for comment on the incident.