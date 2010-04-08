By Jillian Saftel

As a music venue, restaurant and gallery space, The Beehive serves as a melting pot for the arts with a distinctly bohemian atmosphere.

What was once a boiler room now combines three components, culinary, performance and decora tive art, to develop what is referred to as “The Beehive

Experience.” It is located at 541 Tremont St. below the Boston Center for the Arts.

The music at The Beehive is diverse, ranging from jazz, salsa and blues to African and World Music. You may even find yourself there on a night when a

Burlesque show is featured. Many local artists and musicians perform, including students and professors from nearby Berklee College of Music, along with many

national and international acts; and at The Beehive, there is no cover for nightly entertainment.

The Beehive has won several awards for its musical line-ups including The Boston Globe’s “Best of the New Award” and was named as one of the Top 100 Jazz Clubs in the World by Downbeat Magazine.

The Beehive also serves as a gallery space and is as varied as the music; on any given night the audience may be made up of celebrities, tourists and local students.

Also serving as a gallery space, The Beehive features various works of art that represent the diversity of the art world. The Beehive doesn’t limit their art to one specific medium or genre, allowing viewers to take in a variety of work.

In addition to music and art, The Beehive offers its visitors dinner seven nights a week along with weekend brunches. Featured in The Food Network and The Boston Globe, along with several other publications, the food at The Beehive consists rustic comfort food infused with American, European, Mediterranean, and Middle Eastern dishes.

The food starts with Executive Chef Rebecca Newell. Serving as Executive Chef since October 2007, Newell’s mantra is “go hard or go home,” working to please every guest, no matter his or her needs, allergies or requests.

The Beehive also features two full-service bars and tableside cocktail service. The bar staff is recruited from Boston and beyond to offer exotic cocktails and extensive beer and champagne lists.

Open for dinner 5:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. seven days a week, The Beehive allows every opportunity for a night out. Cocktails and entertainment last until 2 a.m., and weekend brunches are also featured on Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., followed by bar service until 5 p.m.

The Beehive offers diversity in every aspect of their repertoire, from weekly specials and rotating cocktails to Salsa Sundays and shows by both emerging and established artists from Boston to New York.

To find out more and for a calendar of performances, call 617 423-0069 or visit Beehiveboston.com.