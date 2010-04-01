By Bobby Mullen, News Correspondent

Tuesday, March 23

2 p.m.

A staff member reported she has been harassed by e-mail and phone calls from her former boyfriend and she has now become fearful of him. She said she broke up with him recently and he is not taking it well. The Northeastern Department of Public Safety (NUPD) assisted the staff member in obtaining a restraining order and instructed the former boyfriend, who is not a student, to have no contact with her.

5:30 p.m.

An officer noticed a man loitering in the vicinity of the men’s room on the first floor of Mugar Hall and questioned him. The man, Michael Hudson, a 48 year-old Stoneham native currently living in Dorcester, was arrested because he was wanted for driving under the influence in Stoneham. He was also issued a trespass warning from Northeastern.

11:30 p.m.

A student reported she was waiting for a bus outside the Ruggles T station and put her laptop down on a bench while she waited. When the bus came 15 minutes later the laptop was gone.

Wednesday, March 24

12:30 a.m.

An officer was flagged down on Parker Street by a man who reported a woman passed out behind Punter’s Pub. She was awakened by the officer and found to be a student who was celebrating her birthday at the bar. She was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and will be reported to the Office of Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution (OSCCR).

Thursday, March 25

7 a.m.

Officers discovered two cars that had been vandalized in the Burke parking lot. One car had a shattered windshield, the other a shattered rear window. Both cars had roof damage as well.

10 p.m.

A transit police officers reported to NUPD he had stopped two students for smoking marijuana earlier in the night and confiscated IDs from one of the students, which had been issued to another student. The student later admitted he gave his old license to his friend, since he was of age and his friend was not. They were both reported to OSCCR.

Friday, March 26

2 a.m.

The proctor at Davenport A reported a student passed out in a chair in the lobby. The student was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and will be reported to OSCCR.

2:30 a.m.

A security officer on Gainsborough Street reported he had seen three men spray painting the rear of Light Hall. Officers responding caught two of the three and those two were detained until a witness identified them. While being questioned, they gave up the name of their third companion. All three students were arrested for tagging.

Min Li, an 18-year-old resident of Speare Hall, Phelipe Tejeda a 19-year-old resident of Speare Hall, and an 18-year-old resident of Speare Hall, will all be reported to OSCCR.

While being questioned admitted they had been tagging other buildings in the area, as well as areas in Speare Hall. In the morning, officers found other taggings in the area. NUPD will contact the owners of these buildings to see if they would like to press criminal charges. One man initially escaped, but officers responding in Speare Hall found him. While searching for the man, officers encountered another disorderly student who chest bumped an officer. He will also be reported to OSCCR.

Officers searching in Speare also found and confiscated stolen property and a large amount of prescription pills, for which the student did not have a prescription. Officers found the student who sold the pills, and he and his buyer will be reported to OSCCR.

5:30 p.m.

A student reported he had left his iPhone unattended in Speare Commons for about an hour and returned to it missing.

10 p.m.

A NUPD officer on Forsyth Street noticed a male carrying a 30-pack of beer who ran when he saw the police cruiser. The student was stopped and was found to be underage. When asked where he obtained the beer, he said he found it. The beer was confiscated and he will be reported to OSCCR.

11:45p.m.

A resident of International Village (IV) received a phone call informing her that her friend, another resident was alone and walking alone on Tremont Street. The resident and a friend went out on Tremont Street to try and find their intoxicated friend. They found her and returned her to IV, but she passed out in the lobby and could not be immediately revived. She was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and officers found the IDs of a 21-year-old student. Both will be reported to OSCCR.

Saturday, March 27

12:30 a.m.

A Residence Assistant (RA) in Davenport A reported a student who had returned to the building drunk and thrown up at the proctor station. A responding officer found the resident in his apartment and determined he did not need hospitalization. He will be reported to OSCCR.

2:15 a.m.

A NUPD officer patrolling West Campus found a male and female arguing loudly in the lobby of West Village B. When he approached, the female ran away. The male was not a student, and he informed the officer they had recently broken up and he was trying to get her back. The female returned and confirmed it was a verbal altercation only.

2:30 a.m.

An RA from Stetson East reported an 18-year-old student vomiting in the first floor bathroom. Officers responding determined he had been drinking on Mission Hill. He was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and will be reported to OSCCR.

3:00 a.m.

A cab driver flagged down an officer outside White Hall who pointed out an 18-year-old student who had evaded her cab fare. The officer found the student and she paid the rest of her fare. When the officer returned her ID, he found her intoxicated. She said she had been drinking at a bar, where she “knows people.” She will be reported to OSCCR.

12:30 p.m.

An NUPD officer on Hemenway Street saw a man carrying a 12-pack of beer and saw the man sit down on a bench with it. When the office turned around, he saw a different man with a bag in the shape of the 12-pack sitting on the bench. The student was a 20-year-old who said he was just carrying the beer for his 21-year-old roommate. Both will be reported to OSCCR.

Sunday, March 28

2:30 a.m.

A 21-year-old student came into NUPD headquarters with his father and had severe bruising on his face which was the result of an assault at a party on 74 St. Stephen St. Friday night. He was at a party hosted by a friend when three people tried to crash the party and were told they could not enter. He became involved in an argument with the three, which led to his being punched and kicked in the face. The fight was broken up and he went home.

The next day, he went to the hospital on his own and notified his father. He has broken bones in his face and a broken nose. Some of his friends at the party identified two students that had been trying to crash the party. Since the building is privately owned, Boston Police Department was called in and took a report. If it is determined the student suspects were involved, they will be reported to OSCCR.

Monday, March 29

9 a.m.

A student reported that, while eating at Qdoba on Huntington Avenue on March 20, her wallet was stolen from her backpack.

9 a.m.

Staff of Gallery 360 reported a small piece of art was found missing when they closed the night before.

11 a.m.

A student from 337 Huntington Ave. reported her roommate has acted in a disorderly manner and she was beginning to feel threatened by her. She reported arguments over things such as the when the light should go out. All the altercations were verbal. A mediation session was suggested between the two. The situation escalated later in the day when there was another argument, and ResLife is dealing with the situation.

1 p.m.

A staff member in the Dana Building reported finding a swastika in the bathroom. Facilities staff was contacted to remove it immediately.

4 p.m.

Two students who live in a privately leased apartment at 216 Hemenway St. reported a missing laptop from the apartment. One had been home earlier and heard someone in another room, which she assumed was her roommate, but in fact was a thief. The apartment was unlocked.

4:30 p.m.

Students from West Village E called to report a male and female in an adjacent apartment had been loudly arguing for over an hour. When officers responded they could still hear screaming.

When they knocked on the door, the female resident answered the door. The male, another student, was also in the apartment. The female said he was jealous because she had met with another male. The male said he had sent her to meet with the male to buy marijuana for him, which she did not do. The female confirmed this, and added he had thrown something at her which hit her. She also admitted she had bought the marijuana, which she turned over to the officers. He then admitted he had hit her with something.

Cornelius Bunch, 22, was arrested for assault and battery. Bunch is a student, but has no local address. He has been living mostly in her studio apartment in West Village E. He was banned from the building. They will both be reported to OSCCR, and the source of the marijuana will be investigated.