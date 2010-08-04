In the convoluted world of college hockey recruiting, not only coaches have to contend with each other, but with semi-professional junior leagues and the NHL’s farm system. When college teams make offers to prospective student-athletes, usually all three of these things happen: The recruit must believe that college is the right path, the offer must be agreeable and the recruit must be content to play for a specific university team. Often the decision to commit to a school is final, barring a move out of college hockey altogether.

So it stunned me to learn last week that, according to USHR.com, a website dedicated to profiling hockey recruits, that incoming freshman Cody Ferriero de-committed from Boston College, shopped for offers, then committed to Northeastern — all within one week. Even so, the thought of being able to dump one school and pick another within a single week is absurd. On top of that, after leaving the defending Division I champion Eagles, Ferriero’s choice was a school that finished ninth in Hockey East last year and missed the league playoffs.

This never happens.

Let me repeat, just for dramatic effect: This never happens.

Players come to college, then leave to the professional ranks or transfer to other schools mid-way through their careers. Rarely do you see recruits de-commit before setting foot on the ice, and even more rarely (read: never) do you see recruits de-commit from the best team in the nation to play for a cross-town rival that hasn’t won a conference championship in over two decades.

Ferriero is, by many accounts, a skilled forward. He provides added depth to a Husky offense that, after last year’s seemingly endless injuries, could use a bit of insurance. He will not have to fight for playing time, something that may or may not have contributed to his early exit from BC.

Ultimately, this episode shows one thing: Northeastern isn’t what it used to be. Head coach Greg Cronin has continued to attract talented players from across the United States and Canada, and shaped his team into an annual playoff contender. He was able to capture Ferriero’s attention and quickly convince him that NU was the place to be, a difficult task, in less than a week’s time.

It remains to be seen what impact Ferriero will have once the season begins, but regardless of how well he plays, it’s a net loss for Boston College. On Oct. 8th, the kid will be wearing the black and red, not maroon and gold.