By: Jared Shafran, News Staff

Just because there isn’t any ice down at Matthews Arena over the summer doesn’t mean the members of the Northeastern men’s hockey team have taken any time off.

Eight players participated in various NHL development camps during the summer. Some, like twin sophomore forwards Justin and Drew Daniels, were at camps held by the teams that already drafted them. The Daniels brothers spent time at the San Jose Sharks camp, while sophomore forward Steve Quailer, who was on the ice for the first time since injuring his ACL in an exhibition game against St. Thomas on Oct. 3rd, 2009, ventured to the Montreal Canadiens camp.

Other players who gained experience with NHL talent were senior forward Wade MacLeod with the Washington Capitals, sophomore goalie Bryan Mountain with the Detroit Red Wings, sophomore goalie Chris Rawlings with both the Philadelphia Flyers and Columbus Blue Jackets, freshman forward Zak Stone with the New York Islanders and sophomore forward Garrett Vermeersch with the Chicago Blackhawks.

After finishing up their third year in camp, the Daniels brothers said they recognize how important those summer days can be for a player’s career.

“The coaching staff out there knows so much and they’re so interested in teaching,” Drew said. “You see it at a professional level how these guys carry themselves throughout the day and how hard you have to work to ultimately get to that level.”

Justin said it is important to start getting into the right habits at the collegiate level.

“In college you need to be doing everything right,” Justin said. “Eating, training, sleeping, and taking care of your body to try and get to that (NHL) level.”

The brothers have played together their whole lives and say they have no intention of stopping after college. They were both drafted by San Jose and have high hopes to play together in the NHL someday.

The Daniels twins add to the family feel surrounding the San Jose camp, joining the Pavelski twins, and the Ferriero brothers. Joe Pavelski, plays center for the Sharks, while brother Scott (University of New Hampshire) is attending development camp. Northeastern recruit and fifth round draft pick Cody Ferreiro also attended camp this summer, while big brother Benn played 24 games for the Sharks last season.

“Drew and I are both working for the same thing, and it’s not only to have a shot to play after college, but we’re both trying to make the same team,” Justin said.

“We couldn’t ask for anything other than that, it’s just like a fluke, it’s unbelievable. You can’t even describe [the feeling of] getting drafted by the same team as your twin brother” Drew added.

Although the dream of the NHL is still there, both brothers said they could not be happier to be at Northeastern for now.

With the season just around the corner, the twins said they are excited to get back on the ice and begin another season together.

“As a team we have really high expectations for what we are capable of and where we should be,” Justin said. “Playing with my brother is great because if I start to have some struggles, he’s the first or second person to come over and tell me what I need to hear.”

The Huskies kick off their season with an exhibition game at Matthews Arena against Acadia Saturday, Oct. 2. A week later, the team will open Hockey East play, traveling to Providence College to take on the Friars on Oct. 8.