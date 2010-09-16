By Francesca Sales, News Correspondent
The fall semester has started, and with it a slate of new fall TV shows. Many are premiering within the next months, but will old fans of cult favorites,– such as the recently-ended “Lost”– take the bait? Sure, your TV calendar might already be filled with current hit series like “House” and “Glee,” but perhaps it’s time to make some room on your planner. Here’s a small sampling of what you can look forward to this season:
1. The Event
In this mystery thriller, Jason Ritter (of “The Class” fame) leads the cast as Sean Walker, a geek-next-door who inadvertently stumbles upon a presidential assassination attempt and a CIA cover-up, among other things, in the midst of investigating the disappearance of his girlfriend Leila (“Disturbia’s” Sara Roemer). Sean’s decoding of various interconnected riddles will eventually impact the lives of many previously disconnected individuals, among them the President (Blair Underwood), an inmate leader of detainees (“E.R.’s” Laura Innes), and even Leila’s father (Scott Patterson from “Gilmore Girls”). Suggestive of a combination between “Flash Forward” and “Heroes,” this has the potential to be NBC’s “Lost,” (or so they hope). Only time will tell if it will become the cult favorite that “Lost” still is. The show premieres Monday, Sept. 20 at 9 p.m. on NBC.
2. Hawaii Five-O
Australian actor Alex O’Loughlin (“The Shield”) portrays detective Steve McGarrett, with Scott Caan (“Varsity Blues”) and Daniel Dae Kim (“Lost”) playing his partners Danny Williams and Chin Ho Kelly (respectively) in this remake of the hit 1970s cop procedural. O’Loughlin’s character returns to Hawaii to investigate the murder of his father, and under the governor’s orders creates an elite task force for the job. The makers of this reboot plan to add the twist of McGarrett being a former Navy Seal and a car-restoring aficionado. Additionally, Grace Park (“Battlestar Galactica”) plays Chin Ho’s cousin and rookie detective Kona and possibly a potential love interest. Will this new version capture as many fans as the old one? The show premieres Monday, Sept. 20 at 10 p.m. on CBS.
3. Nikita
CW’s new thriller-drama stars Hong Kong starlet Maggie Quigley (“Mission Impossible: 3”) in the title role, a gone-rogue spy and assassin. Her mission is now to try and take down Division, the secret government organization that targets teenagers from troubled backgrounds and erases any trace in their memories of their former lives, turning them into cold-blooded spy-assassins. The catch is it’s the very same agency that first enlisted her. The series is a remake of the 1990 French movie of the same name and the popular 1997 Canadian TV series “La Femme Nikita,” and also stars Shane West (“A Walk to Remember”) as Division operative and trainer Michael. The show premiered Thursday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. on the CW.
4. Boardwalk Empire
Steve Buscemi (“Reservoir Dogs”) leads the cast of this new HBO series, as crooked politician Enoch “Nucky” Thompson. The show is set during the American Prohibition and takes place in Atlantic City, N.J. in the 1920s. The series is an adaptation of Nelson Johnson’s bestseller “Boardwalk Empire: The Birth, High Times, and Corruption of Atlantic City.” With the executive producers including Emmy-award winning writer Terence Winter (of “The Sopranos”) and Martin Scorcese directing the pilot episode, the installment promises to attract a large, shoot-’em-up fanbase. The show premieres Sunday, Sept. 19 at 9 p.m. on HBO.
I’m lucky that I found this blog, just the correct information that I was searching for!
This is my first time to visit here. I found so many entertaining stuff in your weblog, especially in its discussion. I
guess I’m not the only one having all the enjoyment here!
Keep up the outstanding work.
Enjoying the info on this site, you have done a good job on the blog articles.
When I were the one having to write this article,
all these readers would be frustrated. It’s a great thing you are
the writer and you provide fresh ideas to us all. This is entertaining.
First identified on the runway, this sweater is spun from warm cream cashmere with a liquid silk back that drapes beautifully.
Thank you for this post, I am a big fan of this website would
like to go on up-to-date.
These are actually fantastic ideas in about blogging.
You have touched some good points here. Any
way keep up wrinting.
Start preventing with the indicators of aging and get achieved with Restore Collagen Serum and Restore
Antiaging Treatment products.
Loving the information on this website, you have done great job on the posts.
Fantastic write-up and I will be likely to look back later on for
a lot more articles.
Hi there! Great article! Please keep us updated!
We are amazing kind of Assholes Union in world Assholes Union Assholes Union Assholes Union Assholes Union
Good way of describing, and fastidious paragraph to take facts about my presentation subject, which
i am going to present in college.
Thank you for taking the time to explore this, It’s very useful
for me.