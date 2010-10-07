By Anthony Savvides, News Correspondent

Celiac Disease is like an involuntary Atkins Diet. People with Celiac Disease lack the ability to break down and digest gluten, which is a protein commonly found in foods such as pasta, bread and malted drinks.

“When I first found out that I had Celiac Disease, it was really hard for me because it meant I couldn’t eat some of my favorite foods,” said Greg Fish, a middler business major. “Not only did I have to stop eating pastas and breads, but there just weren’t that many alternate options available for me to substitute. As I’ve grown older, there have been more and more options available for me.”

Gluten intolerance is on the rise, according to a 2009 study by researchers at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, claiming it is four times more common in the United States today than it was 50 years ago. The rise in people who suffer from Celiac Disease seems to be gaining some attention, as dietary options are becoming more popular – and more easily accessible.

Cherry Bomb Bakery on Washington Street in Brighton is a new pastry shop that offers gluten-free and vegan dessert options. It offers a plethora of freshly baked treats, including their signature red cherry bomb cupcake and the double chocolate cupcake topped with chocolate covered bacon, a customer favorite.

“I know there are a lot of people with that allergy,” said Kerry McDonald, a sales associate at Cherry Bomb Bakery. “So it’s nice to have options for them available on a regular basis and always on our menu. The gluten-free and vegan options have been a big hit.”

While there is only one gluten-free cupcake available on the daily menu, McDonald said many people meet with bakers, Colin Cunningham and Haley Rose Morrison, and place special orders, as the chefs will fill any order and design, any gluten-free pastry upon request.

In addition to places like Cherry Bomb Bakery that offer gluten-free treats, changes have also been made on campus. Stetson East Levine Marketplace and the International Village dining hall now have specific sections dedicated solely to gluten-free food options. Among the new options available to Northeastern students are gluten-free breads pasta and pizza.

“The new gluten-free section is great because there are a couple selections all grouped together, rather than how it used to be with the gluten-free bread on one side and gluten-free rice in the vegan section,” Fish said. “Plus, with the introduction of the gluten-free pizza and the gluten-free pasta it makes my time at the dining halls seem like more of an actual meal rather than just something to tide me over.”