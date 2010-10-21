By: Dani Wong, News Correspondent
Once a staple of athletes’ training diet all over the country, Muscle Milk, a protein shake designed to increase strength and lean muscle growth, was simply too good to be true.
According to Mary Wilfert, the associate director of health and safety of the NCAA, Muscle Milk wasn’t banned, but an ingredient in it, an insulin growth hormone (IGF-1) that stimulates muscle growth, was on the list of banned substances.
“The NCAA does not ban Muscle Milk for use by student-athletes,” Wilfert said. “The original Muscle Milk formula did list a banned ingredient on its label (IGF-1), but the product no longer lists any banned ingredients.”
Club track & field runner Gebran Mansour said he would frown upon a teammate using the supplement.
“Muscle Milk can’t really be traced back to the athlete if someone was to take a test,” Mansour said. “But if someone I knew was taking some other substance that was banned, I would be disappointed in him or her.”
Nonetheless, Muscle Milk is considered an “impermissible benefit under NCAA Bylaw 16.5.2.g,” Wilfert said. “[This] means that our schools are not allowed to provide it to student-athletes.”
In the midst of so much controversy, there is still hope for college athletes hooked on Muscle Milk. CytoSport, the company that sells Muscle Milk, didn’t let the ban ruin sales, and quickly developed an alternate version called “Muscle Milk Collegiate” – A formula approved by the NCAA when the original formula contained the banned ingredient.
“Muscle Milk Collegiate does not list any banned ingredients and it meets the labeling criteria for a permissible supplement,” Wilfert said. “[This] means our schools are allowed to provide it to student-athletes.
After several attempts, CytoSport could not be reached for comment.
Mansour said he feels that Muscle Milk’s Collegiate formula has promise. He said, “Now people don’t have to worry” because it is a better option since it was cleared by the NCAA, and lacks the illegal hormonal ingredients.
But such a quick turnaround has sparked outrage among the health-conscious community. According to Consumer Reports’ July 2010 issue, the original Chocolate Muscle Milk Powder Formula contained four heavy metals, including cadmium, lead, arsenic and mercury.
These metals were all detected in high concentrations, approaching or exceeding the recommended daily limit of consumption. Muscle Milk Vanilla Creme also surpassed the lead limit.
Miranda Paris, a coach and recruiting coordinator for the Northeastern women’s rowing team, said she believes Northeastern does a great job of promoting awareness of the dangers of banned substances.
“The university compliance department and all of the coaches and administrators work really hard to make athletes aware of banned substances,” she said. “I don’t think that our school struggles with the issue as much because of the focus that exists on campus.”
To keep her athletes at the top of their game, Paris said she encourages them to use approved energy supplements.
“Your body needs protein the most 10 to 15 minutes after you stop working out,” Paris said.
She recommends chocolate milk, which is rich in both protein and calcium.
“In order to get optimal benefits right after working out, you need protein in liquid form. The protein helps muscles recover after periods of stress that occur during training.” While packaged drinks can be great sources of energy, getting it from natural methods is a healthy way to fuel your body on a regular basis, Paris said.
She said coaches and trainers have an important responsibility when it comes to educating student-athletes.
“Personally, if one of my athletes was caught violating NCAA rules, I feel that it would be more of a failure on our part,” Paris said.
I read this articxle completely on the topic of the resemblance of mkst up-to-date and earlier technologies, it’s awesome
article.
Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and I
am impressed! Very helpful info specifically the last part 🙂 I
care for such info much. I was looking for this certain information for a long time.
Thank you and best of luck.
All our touring holidays include a map with advised routes from your specified starting point, pointers on locations to see and go to relying on your individual passions and also
our proficiency in order to help you obtain the most from
your holiday.
The modest layer of fat on the skin also aids with flavor.
A study published within the October 2015 concern of the journal The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, discovered
that low-fat diets are additionally of no use for long-time period weight loss.
Great blog right here! Also your website rather a lot up very
fast! What host are you using? Can I am getting your associate link in your
host? I desire my website loaded up as fast as yours lol
At level one, the vaporizer heats up to around 122 degrees as well as at level 7, it
heats to 410 levels.
Hi there mates, how is everything, and what you would like to say on the topic of this article, in my
view its actually remarkable in support of me.
terimakasih atas informaisnya gan sukses selalu sangat
bermanfaat sekali infonya
http://zon9.xyz/Wv6rd
Heya thiѕ іs kinda of off topic Ƅut Ӏ wass wantfing tto know
iif blogs usᥱ WYSIWYG editors oor if yⲟu have tо manually code ѡith HTML.
Ι’m staring a blog soon Ьut haѵe no coding know-hoԝ so Ӏ
wanteԀ to get advice frοm somеοne witһ
experience. Anyy help wߋuld be enormously appreciated!
I truly love your website.. Excellent colors & theme. Did you develop this site yourself?
Please reply back as I’m trying to create my own personal site and would love
to learn where you got this from or exactly what the theme
is called. Thank you!
This makes it all of the more helpful for you to know how one can build the construction yourself.
I just want to input that you have a very nice website and I enjoy the design as well as artcles in it.
What’s up, yes this piece of writing is in fact nice and I have learned lot of things from it concerning blogging.
thanks.
Hi there everybody, here every person is sharing such know-how, thus it’s
pleasant to read this blog, and I used to visit this weblog every day.