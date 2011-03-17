By Emma Shuck, News Staff

Entry of the Week:

Greek life is a big part of the Northeastern community, so getting involved in some of the events put on by sororities and fraternities can be a fun way to meet new people and give back to a variety of charities. On March 19, the sisters of Delta Zeta are putting on their annual volleyball tournament, Spikes for Tykes. All proceeds from the competition will go to their national philanthropy, The Painted Turtle Camp, a part of Paul Newman’s family of Hole in the Wall Camps for ill children. What makes this camp unique is that it’s the only multi-disease camp of its kind on the West coast. The tournament is $5 per person, with five members to sign up per team. Sign-ups can be done through the Facebook event. Centennial Quad; 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.; $5; nudeltazetapr@gmail.com.

Thursday, March 17

As part of “Women Take the Reel,” a film festival celebrating Women’s History Month sponsored by the Graduate Consortium in Women’s Studies, American film director Claudia Weill will speak at Northeastern. She will discuss the topics of film and filmmaking, women and the arts, and what goes into the making of her films. Weill is best known for her films “Girlfriends” and “The Other Half of the Sky: A China Memoir,” which was nominated for an Academy Award. Cabral Center; 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Free; 617-373-4984.

Friday, March 18

Recently, improvisation has been acknowledged as a vital part of many musical practices throughout the world. Don’t miss out on a full-day symposium and concert event dedicated to the contributions of ethnomusicology to the study of improvisation. The event, titled “Improvisation in Cross-Cultural Perspectives” will be presented by the Department of Music. 77 St. Stephen St.; 9 a.m.; Free; a.rishi@neu.edu.

New York Times bestselling author, radio personality and television host Jim Norton has performed comedy in front of large crowds all over the country. The New Jersey native will take the stage, this time at the Wilbur Theatre. He is best known for his unique point of view and extremely outspoken humor and has appeared on shows such as The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Jimmy Kimmel Live. 246 Tremont St.; 7:30 p.m. $20 to $33; 617-248-9700.

Saturday, March 19

For most college students, this weekend’s festivities will be centered around St. Patrick’s Day. What better way to celebrate than cruising on a boat in the Boston Harbor? Be a part of the St. Patty’s Day “Booze Cruise,” which will include a DJ, cash bar, food and raffles throughout the night, as well as a prize for the most festively dressed party-goer. Everything will be held indoors and all proceeds will benefit the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. 70 Rowes Wharf; 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.; $35; 617-542-8000.

As a part of “A Taste of Iceland,” a series of city-hosted events to give Bostonians a chance to discover the wonders of Icelandic culture, the Middle East downstairs will present a free concert featuring Iceland’s famous string quartet, Amiina. The group recently released its second full-lenth album, Puzzle, in September 2010, a collection of songs that are rhythmically rugged and feature a heavy use of electronics. 472 Massachusetts Ave.; 8 p.m.; Free; 617-864-3278.

Sunday, March 20

Since 1901, the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade has been a prominent part of South Boston’s history. Today, the parade returns with colorful floats, music and Irish cheer coming together to celebrate Irish heritage in the city’s most Irish neighborhood. The parade will begin at the Broadway T station and end at Andrew Square and will feature marching and pipe bands from all over North America. Broadway St., South Boston; 1 p.m.; Free; 617-268-7955.

Monday, March 21

Comedy lovers and insomniacs will be fans of this free stand-up show at ZuZu bar in Cambridge. Titled “Night of the Living Deadhead,” the show will feature a mixed line-up of comedians, including winner of the New York Underground Comedy Festival, Lamont Price, and Gary Petersen, of The Comedy Studio in Boston. 474 Massachusetts Ave.; 10 p.m.; Free; 617-864-3278.

Tuesday, March 22

One of the top defenders of women’s rights in Nigeria, Hauwa Ibrahim, will host a talk at Suffolk Law School discussing her experience as a top attorney in Islamic Sharia Law. Ibrahim’s journey has been a long-standing fight for justice and equality and she has been entirely devoted to the cause of human rights for women in her home country. Join her and listen in on “The Challenges of Practicing Law in the Sharia Courts in Nigeria,” to hear about her inspirational story. 120 Tremont St.; 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Free; 617-573-8000.

Wednesday, March 23

Rolling Stone named The Rolling Heads one of the “Best New Bands of 2010,” and they will perform in Boston at the House of Blues with New Politics and Pacific Dub. The Reggae rock band from Southern California was founded in 1996 and the five-person group has toured the US multiple times with bands such as O.A.R., 311 and Sublime with Rome. 15 Lansdowne St.; 7 p.m.; $15; 888-693-2583.

