By Jackie Rapetti, News Correspondent

Wednesday, Feb. 23

4:30 p.m.

A student reported her laptop missing after she left it unattended in a laboratory on the fourth floor of Hurtig Hall for more than an hour while she was in another class.

8:45 p.m.

A student reported his wallet was taken from his coat on the coat rack outside the Curry Student Center Ballroom between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. His credit cards had been used twice when he called to report them missing.

10 p.m.

A Resident Assistant (RA) reported the strong odor of marijuana from an apartment on the sixth floor of International Village (INV). Northeastern University Division of Public Safety (NUPD) officers responded and found a towel under the door of a room, which was occupied by a 19-year-old student and two 18-year-old students. Remnants of marijuana were found on a desk and confiscated. All three students will be reported to the Office of Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution (OSCCR).

Friday, Feb. 25

10:15 p.m.

A student reported leaving his backpack and laptop unattended in the lobby or the men’s restroom of the Behrakis Health Sciences Center, though he said he couldn’t remember exactly where, between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. When he went back to look for them, they were gone.

Saturday, Feb. 26

2:30 a.m.

A student told an RA in Smith Hall there was an intoxicated 18-year-old student vomiting. The intoxicated student was drinking beer and vodka off campus as well as smoking marijuana. He was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center by ambulance and will be reported to OSCCR.

6:30 p.m.

A student reported she was assaulted by her friend, also a student, after having an argument outside of White Hall. The student who assaulted her will be reported to OSCCR.

Sunday, Feb. 27

9:30 p.m.

A student was going into the back door of his apartment building on Massachusetts Avenue when he was robbed of his wallet. His credit cards had been used when he reported them missing. The Boston Police Department (BPD) is investigating the case.

Monday, Feb. 28

Noon

A student was studying on the main floor of the Curry Student Center and asked a nearby person to watch her laptop as she went downstairs to get something to eat. When she returned, her laptop was gone and the person who she asked to watch it said he didn’t see anything. He left with a large backpack before NUPD arrived.

12:30 p.m.

A student reported that she put her jeans in a dryer in Davenport A at 2 p.m. Feb. 19, and when she returned at 6 p.m. they were missing. After asking people around the building if they had seen anything and getting no answers, she reported the jeans missing.

Tuesday, Mar. 1

3 p.m.

A student reported his laptop went missing Feb. 18 after he had left it in a classroom in Ryder Hall. A classmate took it for safe keeping and, upon recently discovering whose laptop it was, returned it.

Wednesday, Mar. 2

1:30 a.m.

An attendant at the Gainsborough parking garage noticed an intoxicated person going to his car. An NUPD officer responded and found a heavily intoxicated alumnus who had been visiting friends near campus. The alumnus was given a ride to a hotel and his car keys were confiscated for the night.

3 a.m.

A proctor at 337 Huntington Ave. reported a heavily intoxicated student had swiped in. NUPD officers found the 20-year-old resident on the fourth floor. He had admitted to drinking at least 12 vodka drinks, was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center by ambulance and will be reported to OSCCR.

3 p.m.

An RA doing room inspections in Speare Hall during spring break discovered knives in two different rooms. The knives, which violate housing rules, were confiscated by NUPD. The students will meet with housing staff and will be reported to OSCCR.

Thursday, Mar. 3

3:30 a.m.

An NUPD officer came across an intoxicated 25-year-old student outside of 121 St. Stephen St. vomiting on himself. He was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center by ambulance and will be reported to OSCCR.

11:30 a.m.

A staff member reported she left her cell phone in an office in Ell Hall where other staff members often leave coats and bags at 3 p.m. the previous day. When she returned home at 6 p.m., she realized her phone was missing.

2 p.m.

A student reported she has been receiving harassing texts from an unknown number. NUPD and BPD are investigating the case.

Friday, Mar. 4

9 a.m.

A food service staff member reported food had been stolen from a fridge in the kitchen on the fourth floor of Dodge Hall. This is the third time food has been stolen from the room in the last few months.

3 p.m.

Four people, two of them students, attended an all-day conference in the Egan Research Center building and reported they had property stolen from a coat rack in the lobby. One student reported his backpack was stolen, another student reported his jacket had been stolen and two non-students reported their jackets were also stolen.

Saturday, Mar. 5

1:45 a.m.

BPD officers were called to 604 Columbus Ave. where the manager of Darryl’s Corner Bar reported he caught two people stealing a case of Amstel Light from the kitchen. NUPD was called to assist because a party, hosted by underage Northeastern students, was going on next door at 610 Columbus Ave. Two of the students from the party had gone to the restaurant to steal the beer. NUPD officers also found two students in the apartment when they arrived. The four students, all 20-year-olds, will be reported to OSCCR for hosting an illegal party and stealing beer. BPD arrested Tom Dunne, of Boston, and another 20-year-old for larceny and unlawful possession of alcoholic beverages.

8:45 a.m.

An employee came in to work in an office in the Forsyth building and noticed a middle-aged man sleeping in a classroom. He awoke and left the building. NUPD officers stopped the homeless man who had found his way into the building on Friday and spent the night. He was issued a campus trespassing ban.

Sunday, Mar. 6

12:30 a.m.

A proctor at West Village A called to report several students carried in an intoxicated, unconscious student. The students had laid her down, swiped in with her card and carried her in. NUPD officers found the 21-year-old student vomiting on a pillow. Her roommates claim they didn’t carry her in. NUPD will review video footage and continue to investigate. The student will be reported to OSCCR.

1:45 a.m.

An NUPD officer saw a man wobbling on foot through the West Village Quad. He was identified by officers as a heavily intoxicated 24-year-old alumnus who had been drinking with friends. He was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center by ambulance.

9 p.m.

A student reported that his friend was beaten by his roommate at 10 Coventry St. NUPD officers responded and found the two roommates got into a physical argument over their apartment cleanliness standards. Vitalis Osuji, 20, was arrested for assault and battery on his roommate and will be reported to OSCCR.

Monday, Mar. 7

9:45 a.m.

The manager of Wollaston’s at the Marino Center reported a shoplifter. The student admitted to stealing a muffin and also said he had stolen frequently in the past but this was his first time caught. He is currently staying with friends because he was thrown out of campus housing. The manager will not press charges, but the student will be reported to OSCCR.

3 p.m.

A student at 616 Columbus Ave. reported his friend told him she had just seen a man leave his apartment carrying an Xbox. The student, who had left his door unlocked, found his Xbox was indeed missing. His other roommates were in another room and heard nothing.

6 p.m.

A student reported he left his jacket unattended on the first floor of Snell Library between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. It was gone when he went back to get it.

10:15 p.m.

Several students reported to BPD that they heard shots at the corner of Massachusetts and Columbus Avenues. Witnesses saw people shooting out of a car as it drove away. Police found cars that had windows shot out. One car was stopped and the occupants were questioned and released. There were no injuries. No ballistic evidence was found at the scene, according to BPD Officer James Kennealy.