By Zack Sampson

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost’s latest comedic effort, “Paul,” is a slight departure from their past films (“Shaun of the Dead” and “Hot Fuzz”), which feature distinctly British sensibilities. The film blends science fiction and American cultural references into the story of two British geeks who encounter a fugitive alien while on a road trip across the United States.

br>

Graeme Willy (Pegg) and Clive Gollins (Frost) are visiting America’s space-related sites, like Area 51, when they cross paths with Paul (voiced by Seth Rogen), an alien who recently escaped a government facility. Paul convinces the awestruck geeks to help him escape authorities and joins the two in their rented RV.

br>

But before Paul arrives, the Brits go to Comic-Con in San Francisco and before embarking on their tour. Though the opening scenes contained a few funny moments, much of the humor is based in generic nerd jokes and drew few laughs.

br>

Paul’s introduction is a turning point: The CGI alien is undoubtedly the movie’s comedic star. He meets Graeme and Clive after running their RV off the road somewhere in a Southwestern United States desert.

Paul immediately bolsters the film with his pointed sarcasm and profanity. He exhibits surprising human qualities and his character is similar to that of a gruff old hippie. Rogen’s voice is perfect for the part and his fans will surely enjoy his role in the film, even without his physical presence.

br>

Graeme, Clive and Paul’s journey to outrun their pursuers (Jason Bateman, Bill Hader and Jo Lo Truglio) serves as the substance for much of the film. The movie’s humor is based in the geek’s experiences on the road in the American South, along with Paul’s constant commentary.

br>

The trio’s efforts to avoid capture soon lead them to a trailer park run by strict Christians, Moses Buggs (John Caroll Lynch) and his daughter Ruth (Kristen Wiig). After one night at the park, Graeme and Clive are forced to take Ruth with them after she sees Paul in the RV.

br>

Ruth’s unshakeable belief in creationism quickly grows as a source of contention, so Paul implants memories in her brain to force her to accept evolution. Overwhelmed by her newfound social freedom as a non-Christian, Ruth hastily develops a vulgar and very liberal personaliy.

br>

Wiig’s performance is strong; her role is very similar to those she plays on “Saturday Night Live” so her fans will likely appreciate “Paul.” Her instantaneous conversion to a non-believer is a source of much of the film’s humor.

br>

After Ruth boards the RV, Graeme and Clive loyally set out to take Paul to an area from which he can signal his fellow aliens and hail a ship to take him back home.

br>

The film incorporates significant action and a few relatively dramatic chase scenes as it builds to its climactic finale. Although the conclusion and general plot of “Paul” is somewhat predictable, the movie succeeds in delivering humor through Paul’s sardonic wit and strong performances by Pegg, Frost and Wiig.