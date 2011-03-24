At noon on Wednesday, March 23, we, the Presidents of NU College Democrats, NU College Republicans and the Political Science Student Association & NU Chapter of Pi Sigma Alpha Honor Society unanimously withdrew our sponsorship and support of the Student Government Association’s (SGA) debate.
Representatives from our organizations met with representatives of the Elections Committee this past Monday and Tuesday to try to hash out a deal that would work for all of our organizations. Fortunately, we were able to do that. But Tuesday night, SGA President Ryan Fox disregarded the thoroughly thought-out compromise we had agreed to with the Elections Committee. Fox informed us early Wednesday morning that he would be the moderator and refused to allow our non-campaign-affiliated representatives to see SGA’s written questions, even if only shortly before the debate.
In any government, the sitting executive is never the moderator of a debate to replace him. As engaged student organizations, we have a serious problem with this.
We firmly believe that lack of transparency and access to questions, which SGA created prior to the event, is a severe liability to each of the student groups – and as student groups on campus we can no longer support such an event. In addition, we had provided an effective compromise to our issue with who moderates and it was blatantly ignored.
Each of our groups took time out of usual meeting times and schedules to come together for a meeting both Monday and Tuesday nights, and we feel as though we have been played and strung along. We are members of the student body, trying to get actively involved in the elections. We cannot be expected to place our name on an event over which we have absolutely no control. We want to protect the integrity of the election and debate process as much as SGA, but unfortunately, we cannot support being used for our names and our constituencies.
All three of our organizations cherish the right to a free, fair and untainted election process. What has happened to us sets a poor precedent for the future and we can only hope that whoever is elected will work to better engage student groups in this process. Due to the issues we have stated we can no longer support this unfair and unrepresentative debate.
Your voices deserve to be heard and they have fallen upon deaf ears.
–Brittany Tucker is the president of Northeastern University College Democrats;
Camran Rynowecer is the president of Northeastern University College Republicans;
Nicholas Beek is the president of the Political Science Student Association and the Northeastern University Chapter of Pi Sigma Alpha Honor Society.
Offers shuttle service to and from McCarran Airport to the Strip and
downtown areas, featuring passenger vans and mini buses (wheelchair accessible available).
Very good article friend, keep up the great work, just shared this with my family and friends
After researching a number of posts in your
site now, and I really like your way of blogging.
I saved it to my bookmark website list and shall be checking back soon. Please check out my web page as well and let me know
your opinion.
Great post, I’m likely to spend more time researching this subject.
Many thanks for sharing your exceptional and amazing tips.
I will not be reluctant to share your website to any individual who should be given ideas such as these.
Thanks for such a superb blog. Where else could anybody get
that type of info written in such a perfect way? I have
a presentation that i’m presently writing on, and I have been on the look out for
such great information. Pleased to discover your blog.
Hello! Great article! Please do tell us when I will see a another amazing article!
Good day! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and say I genuinely enjoy reading through your posts.
Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that cover
the same subjects? Appreciate it!
I got what you mean, thank you for posting.
Woh I am pleased to discover this website.
I am in love with this web site. I have visited this website so many times.
I found this web site on the internet. I have gotten a great stuff of knowledge.
Thanks.
Hmm it appears like your website ate my first comment
(it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote
and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am
an aspiring blogger yet I’m still new to everything.
Do you have any points for newbie blog writers?
I’d certainly treasure it.
I’m so pleased that I found your blog. You really know what you’re talking about, and you made me
feel like I ought to learn more about this.