Vice President for Student Affairs Ed Klotzbier has resigned from his position, according to an announcement sent to members of Northeastern faculty and staff yesterday afternoon. Klotzbier served in his role as vice president for student affairs for eight years and director of university communications for two years prior. He will carry out his tenure as vice president until the end of the month, transitioning to a short-term special assignment to assist on programming projects with Senior Vice President Philomena Mantella. “To be clear, I am leaving Northeastern, just not right away,” Klotzbier told The News.
A frequent presence on campus, Klotzbier also ran Ed’s Blog, where he wrote about campus events. Executive Director of University Health and Counseling Services (UHCS) Madeleine Estabrook will serve as interim vice president for student affairs while the university conducts a national search for Klotzbier’s replacement.
Thanks for a marvelous posting! I genuinely enjoyed reading it,
you might be a great author.I will always bookmark your blog and will come back in the future.
I want to encourage you continue your great posts, have a
nice afternoon!
virtual wifi router download
virtual wifi router 3
virtual wifi router como usar
Statistics have proven that it really is proportion of backups fail while essential.
These wi-fi TV routers are superb toward assist Apple TV and Roku XD player.
Consider 802.11g-only or 802.11n-only relaxing.
virtual wifi router download windows 8
virtual wifi router android app
virtual wifi router compatibility
Excellent, what a weblog it is! This web site provides valuable information to
us, keep it up.
Its as if you read my thoughts! You seem to comprehend a good deal
approximately this, for example you wrote the book
inside or something. I think that you simply can use a few percent to pressure your message
house somewhat, however aside from that, this is great blog.
An excellent read. I’ll definitely be back.
KL
Great info many thanks for sharing.
Thank you for this superb write-ups. Keep sharing fantastic articles!
I totally understand everything you’ve said. In fact, I browsed through your various other articles and
I think you happen to be absolutely right. Excellent job with this website.
Thank you for another wonderful article. Remarkable work.
This website is excellent, very excellent and full of great articles.
A clever insight and fantastic suggestions you have on your website.
You’ve got obviously spent lots of time on this. Well done!