Vice President for Student Affairs Ed Klotzbier has resigned from his position, according to an announcement sent to members of Northeastern faculty and staff yesterday afternoon. Klotzbier served in his role as vice president for student affairs for eight years and director of university communications for two years prior. He will carry out his tenure as vice president until the end of the month, transitioning to a short-term special assignment to assist on programming projects with Senior Vice President Philomena Mantella. “To be clear, I am leaving Northeastern, just not right away,” Klotzbier told The News.

A frequent presence on campus, Klotzbier also ran Ed’s Blog, where he wrote about campus events. Executive Director of University Health and Counseling Services (UHCS) Madeleine Estabrook will serve as interim vice president for student affairs while the university conducts a national search for Klotzbier’s replacement.