By Anna Marden, News Staff

Students across the city can enjoy awesome freebies and discounts for entertainment this fall. From free museum parties to Red Sox games to movie ticket deals, take advantage of as many Boston student specials as possible.

College Night at the New England Aquarium

1 Central Wharf

October 5, 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

free with student I.D

617-973-5200



Located on the Blue Line at the Aquarium station

Get chummy with the fishes and your friends at the aquarium for College Night 2011. Those who are depressed that Shark Week is over can check out the recently added shark and ray touch tank. If you miss student night, the aquarium also offers student discounts for admission ($26.50), whale watches ($35.95) and package deals for admission and IMAX movie tickets ($26.95).

College Night at the Museum of Fine Arts

465 Huntington Ave.

Sept. 22, 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Free with student I.D.

617-267-9300.

www.mfa.org

Located within walking distance from Northeastern, just a few minutes walk down Huntington Avenue across from Burstein Hall.

Located on the Green Line E train at Museum of Fine Arts station.

The MFA is throwing a party for college students with complimentary Mexican food from Chipotle, prizes, hula hooping, live music performed by Liz Longley and Keith Fullerton Whitman, plus a dance party with local DJ LeahV. Of course, students can also explore all of the exhibits in the museum. Be sure to check out the new Art of the Americas wing, which was completed last fall. The MFA always provides free admission to college students with I.D., but this is a special event.

Museum of Science College Night

1 Science Park

Monday, Sept. 19. 5 p.m.

Free with student I.D.

617-723-2500.

www.mos.org.

Located on the Green Line at the Science Park station.

The Museum of Science hosts a student bash featuring all of the museum’s exhibits and special shows for free each fall. This year’s event includes door prizes from local businesses, Duck Tours, viewings of Omni theatre and 3-D digital films, electricity shows and other presentations. Students can also test drive a Segway for $5 at the event. Radio DJs from the local pop music station KISS 108 FM will be on hand providing jams.

College Night at Fenway Park

Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 7:10 p.m.

$20 with student I.D.

877-RED-SOX9.

boston.redsox.mlb.com Located within walking distance from Northeastern, on the other side of the Fens or at the Kennmore T stop on the B, C and D Green Line trains.

The Red Sox welcome students to its home field during a game against the Baltimore Orioles. The $20 fee includes a ticket to a general standing room area, a College Night at Fenway T-Shirt, admission to a pre-game party on the Budweiser Right Field Roof (beer not included), a raffle ticket for prizes like ticket upgrades and autographed items, game-time access to the player’s club lounge, photo-ops with World Series trophies from 2004 and 2007, plus the chance to hang with the team’s fuzzy, orange-nosed mascot, Wally the Green Monster. The regular price for standing room tickets is $20, but they don’t usually include all the perks.

Student Day at AMC Loews Boston Common

175 Tremont Street

Every Thursday, all shows

$8.50 with student I.D.

888-262-4386.

http://www.amctheatres.com/BostonCommon.

Located on the Green line at Boylston station.

This isn’t a special annual student-event, it’s a weekly event. Catch all the new releases at a discounted price at the Boston Common movie theatre. Heading to the movies downtown also gives students an opportunity to explore that area and stroll around the Boston Common before the movie starts. Grab popcorn or a pretzel for a few bucks from one of the street vendors to sneak into the theatre and save a couple more dollars.

Student discount month at Coolidge Corner Theatre

290 Harvard St., Brookline

$6.75 tickets ($3 off regular movie ticket prices)

Monday-Thursay during September, with student I.D.

617-734-2501.

www.coolidge.org.

Located at the Coolidge Corner stop on the Green Line C train or on the 66 bus line.

Calling movie buffs: The local indie theatre at Coolidge Corner is offering a student discount for the month of September only. Tickets for all films are $6.75 for students on weeknights, $3 off regular price. Beginning in October, the theatre will offer two-for-one student membership discounts. The student annual membership fee is regularly $35, but the deal buys two memberships for that price.