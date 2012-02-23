Seniors, have you ever wondered what it would be like to try out for “American Idol”? Here’s your chance. On Thursday, March 1, the Senior Class Advisory Board is hosting NU Idol, an annual competition among talented Northeastern Seniors for chance to sing the National Anthem at a Red Sox game on Tuesday, May 1, during Senior Week. All students are welcome to attend the event, but, only seniors may participate in the contest.

We encourage you to attend and support this year’s talented contestants. This year, NU Idol promises to be bigger and better, with door prizes, text message voting and a virtual webcast.

Our esteemed judges will choose the winner, but the audience will have the chance to vote for a Fan Favorite. The NU Idol Fan Favorite will have the chance to sing the National Anthem at the NU v.s. BU hockey game March 3. The event will be webcasted from our Pack Network page – tune in and text your vote just like the real American Idol.

Seniors – The contestant deadline is tomorrow, Friday, February 24 at 5 p.m. Please fill out the form found on OrgSync.

Everyone else – come join us in afterHOURS Thursday, March 1 at 7 p.m.

– Chuck Berds and Kayla DeVincentis are co-chairs of the Senior Class Advisory Board.