Did you miss the annual Apartment Fair? Still searching for an off-campus apartment? Tons of students came to start their apartment searches, look over sample leases and have their questions answered. But if you could not make it to the fair, not to worry – Off Campus Student Services (OCSS) is your destination for all things apartment search related.

The website, neu.edu/offcampus, is complete with real estate listings plus a roommate selection feature. From the home page, click on the “Apartment Search” tab to start using the database.

Since only students or faculty at Northeastern are allowed access, it makes this website more trustworthy than the likes of Craigslist. Listing agents and brokers have been verified by NU, but it’s still important to be cautious and selective when choosing a Realtor. There are a number of realty companies that serve the surrounding neighborhoods, but the realtor you choose should listen to your priorities.

This year, the roommate feature has been updated to include preferences to choose from in future roommates, such as smoking, gender, partying, lifestyle, morning-night person, pets, visitors and more. Whether you’re living with a stranger or a friend, these factors can sometimes make or break a good roommate.

And in addition to posting a roommate profile, you can also send out a post for your apartment. If you are looking to fill your unit with roommates, like I am, there’s a tab on the left to “add/manage your listings.” Here, you can include a detail-rich description and attach some pictures, which always attracts interest and clicks.

If you feel the need to meet someone in person, talk more about the search process, come to one of the last Apartment Boot Camps. On Feb.16 at 6:30 p.m. in 102 West Village G and on Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. in Willis Hall (room TBA) OCSS staff will present all the ins and outs of renting an apartment. In one session, you’ll be in top shape to find your dream place.

– Meena Ramakrishnan is a junior journalism major and Off Campus Student Services community ambassador.