By Sarah Moomaw, News Staff
Think Stetson West stir-fry bar but without the disappointment of no broccoli or teriyaki sauce in the evening’s lineup.
Kigo Kitchen curbs that fresh veggie, Asian flavor craving quickly and painlessly.
The restaurant, one of the newest additions to the food court in the Curry Student Center, is in fact the first of its kind. After fighting through the crowd and snaking through the black ropes in the redesigned Curry food court, the option of creating your own dish or choosing a pre-crafted signature bowl awaits.
The protein options outnumber the options at the dining hall, including additions like pork and tofu. Veggie lovers can opt out of all meats and stick to the vegetarian dishes. Mixed veggies are the standard options but additional choices for garden-fresh cravings include mushrooms, broccoli, carrots and bell peppers.
The “Lime in da coconut”, is one of Kigo’s pre-made options, features tofu and “Coconut Lime” sauce. The protein and sauce is paired with noodles, white or brown rice.
The sauce was mild in flavor with some citrusy heat, but overall was surprisingly creamy. Kigo also loaded up the bowl with said sauce, leading to a messy eating experience toward the bottom of the bowl.
While the vegetables certainly appeared fresh, overall their taste was uneven. The peas and carrots were crunchy and vibrant in flavor and color, the cabbage included in the mixed vegetables tasted a bit stale. The chicken, subbed in for tofu, was slightly under-seasoned despite being flooded with sauce.
The customized bowl is a better take on the already campus favorite at Stetson West , picking a protein, vegetables and a starch. A customized bowl of pork, peanut sauce, mixed vegetables and noodles bowl surpassed the craftsmanship from behind the flattop at Stetson West.
The peanut sauce certainly delivered in spice and flavor, but like the coconut lime sauce, was oily and served in massive quantities. The pork was ground and not sliced, leading to solid taste but uneven texture.
In both bowls, the noodles were a strong vessel for the meat, veggies and sauce, well seasoned and the right amount of chewy.
The menu packs options, including steak tips for beef eaters and edamame for those looking to pack in more protein. The variety of sauces is sure to spice up anyone’s lunch, ranging from a classic teriyaki to an adventurous spicy curry. Stir-fry bowls start at $6.95.
