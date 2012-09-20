By Trevor Wenners, New Correspondent

Two proved to be a magic number for the women’s soccer team Sunday at Parsons Field as the team picked up its second win of the season with a 2-0 triumph over the University of Albany.

Senior defender Sandra Magnusdottir and junior midfielder Hillary Savoy scored for the Huskies (2-6), and sophomore goalkeeper Paige Burnett made three saves for her first shutout of the season.

“We needed this. It was a breakthrough game for us,” Savoy said.

Magnusdottir put the Huskies on the board at 77:23, assisted by senior forward Greta Samuelsdottir and freshman forward Shayna Blackwood.

“It was a great ball by [Samuelsdottir]. I just happened to be there to put it in,” Magnusdottir said. “We are both Icelandic, so we can connect and speak another language than everyone else on the field.”

Savoy added to the Huskies’ lead when she scored her first collegiate goal at 89:20.

“[I’m] very proud for her, she has earned that. We could not do without her being our anchor at midfield,” head coach Tracey Leone said.

The Huskies have struggled to finish strong after taking late penalties and giving up last-minute goals in previous games. On Sunday, they fought through the end, Savoy said.

“We just knew as a team that we had to work on coming out strong in the second half because we have not been [lately],” Savoy said.

Northeastern surged to victory behind a strong defensive back line. Sophomore defender Awnalisa Walker stole numerous breakaway opportunities from Albany (3-5-1) in and around the box.

The Great Danes had a few scoring opportunities throughout the game, including ringing the post in the second half. After going down 1-0, Albany attempted to tie the game by sending more players forward, but posed no true threats.

Junior forward Hanna Terry was forced to leave the game in the second half after taking a hit to the face, but returned later in the game.

The Huskies dominated the attacking tone of the game, leading in both shots (22-8) and shots on goal (9-3). Samuelsdottir and Magnusdottir each recorded five shots.

“We set goals yesterday as a team. I think it refocused our team on really good performance measurable goals that we can take into this game as well as our conference season,” Leone said.

Magnusdottir’s shot from 30 yards early in the first half hit the top right corner of the post, and Terry launched a shot from 25 yards in the 30th minute that rang the crossbar.

“Hanna Terry in the midfield was outstanding today. She was setting the tone of the game, she was playmaking and she was getting shots,” Leone said.

The Huskies get their Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) season underway when they host Georgia State University Friday at Parsons Field at 6 p.m. Leone said this will boost her team’s confidence going forward.

“I have always been confident in our team, before every game I have felt like we can win this game,” said Leone. “We have not finished games out and that has been our nemesis but today was a full 90 [minutes].”