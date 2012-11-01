By Madeline Sattler, News Staff

In the final home game of the season, the Northeastern volleyball team recognized its two seniors, outside hitter Jasmine Marta and middle hitter Nicole Bishop, before sweeping Georgia State University on Sunday in straight sets (25-22, 25-18, 25-19).

The win improved the Huskies to 18-5 on the season and a perfect 11-0 at Solomon Court. The Huskies are riding a 16-game home win-streak that dates back to Oct. 2, 2011.

“I think [the seniors] did everything they could today to help us win and I think they do that everyday, practice or matches,” head coach Ken Nichols said Sunday.

Marta, who was playing in her 42nd game as a Husky, joined the team last year after playing two years for Lee College in Texas.

“It’s such a weird feeling it being the last game on the court,” Marta said. “It doesn’t feel like it’s real.”

Bishop served as co-captain for her second season. She played her 90th career game Sunday afternoon, and ranks among Northeastern’s all-time leaders in hitting percentage and blocks.

“Obviously it was emotional,” Bishop said. “It just touches me really deeply and I loved it.”

Marta got the scoring started for the Huskies with the opening kill. The seniors accounted for four of Northeastern’s first five points – three Marta kills and a service ace by Bishop. The ace was only the second-ever of Bishop’s career.

The Panthers tied it at seven before Northeastern went on a four-point run to take the lead for good. Marta had the set-winning kill as the Huskies won the first set 25-22.

“It’s the last game here that I’ll ever play, so I just wanted to do all that I can,” Marta said.

Marta had five of her nine kills in the opening frame.

The Huskies took a 4-1 lead to start the second set, which included kills by sophomore setter Jill Briner and junior middle hitter Nicole Kurz.

Junior outside hitter Kelly Bacon sent a rocket right down the middle off an assist by junior setter Ina Kamenova to give the Huskies a 19-10 lead. The assist was Kamenova’s 500th of the season.

“We came back strong and just went for it,” Bacon said.

Kamenova added a service ace to clinch the set for Northeastern, 25-18. She had eight of her 16 assists in the set while Kurz, Briner and junior Hanna Gibeau notched three kills apiece in the middle frame.

The Panthers led the third set with a 9-1 run to take a 12-6 lead. Northeastern tied it up at 17 and again at 18 before taking the lead for good.

“I think the third set we got a little rattled, but I think that was our fault,” Bishop said. “We definitely calmed down and turned it around and so it was perfect.”

Two service aces by junior defensive specialist Brianna Hollis and a Marta kill clinched the final set for the Huskies 25-19.

“Jas[mine Marta] with the winning score, that was fantastic,” Bacon said. “Bish[op] and Jas[mine Marta] are really great, they both contribute largely to our team.”

Hollis had a season high three service aces. Bacon had 11 kills and 19 digs, leading the team in both categories.

The win guaranteed Northeastern a spot in the Colonial Athletic Association postseason tournament for the third straight season.

“It’s a great group of kids and they’ve been terrific all season long,” Nichols said.

The Huskies are currently in second place in the conference with three conference games remaining. If they win out, Northeastern will clinch a first-round playoff bye.

The Huskies finish the season with three road games, the first on Friday at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Va. First serve is set for 7 p.m.