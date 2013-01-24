Shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, Boston Fire officials responded to Dodge Hall for a call of smoke in the building, according to a Northeastern Division of Public Safety (NUPD) log entry. The entry said firefighters searched for the cause of the smoke, even using a thermal camera, but they did not find anything. The smoke eventually went away.
