By Julia Wilson, News Correspondent

February is an exciting month – as Valentine’s Day and the Super Bowl pass, the countdown to the Oscars begins. All of Hollywood gets decked out in designer gowns and tuxedos as they wait for the greatest actors and directors to be rewarded for their excellence in the film industry. This year is one of the most competitive years to date, as the nominees have all been box office successes. This year’s nominees are “Amour,” “Argo,” “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” “Django Unchained,” “Les Miserables,” “Life of Pi,” “Lincoln,” “Silver Linings Playbook” and “Zero Dark Thirty.”

We ambushed four students to see which film they would choose for best film.

“I would say “Les Miserables,” because it’s an epic film and was done really well.”

– Katie Emerson, sophomore, graphic design major.

“I would choose “Django Unchained,” because even though it was really long, it was still really good and entertaining, not to mention funny.”

– Radhika Sachdev, junior, industrial engineering major.

“I think that “Django Unchained” would win as best film for this years Oscars, mostly because it’s the only one I’ve seen out of the nominated films. It was really good.”

– Nikko Lara, middler, finance and economics major.

“I would definitely choose “Zero Dark Thirty.” I want to be Jessica Chastain – she’s an amazing actress and so badass. Usually in long movies I get so bored and uneasy, but I was at the edge of my seat the whole time. I felt like I was taking down Osama Bin Laden with the rest of the crew.”

– Freda Spencer, sophomore, journalism major.