Prop bets range from the minutia of the game itself (will both teams make field goals of 33 yards or longer?) to speculation on the halftime show (will Beyonce’s hair be straight, curly or crimped at the beginning of her performance?).

They have become as much a part of Super Bowl tradition as chicken wings, light beer and hushing people during commercials.

The prop bets that are available on sites like VegasInsider.com pertain to the Super Bowl itself and accompanying festivities. I think they leave something to be desired. This year, I decided to make a custom set of prop bets for my Super Bowl viewing experience, complete with money lines. These prop bets will allow you to bet on the behavior of the viewers in your living room as you watch the game. The stakes may be lower, but the existence of prop bets is an entertainment-based novelty for the fans anyway.

An explanation on money lines for the less bet-savvy Super Bowl viewers:

A money line has a negative and a positive value (ex: A: -110,B: +120.) This means that a wager of $110 on the more likely option (A) would win you $100, and a bet of $100 on the underdog (B) would win you $120.

Will someone accidentally sit on the remote and change the channel during the broadcast?

No -110

Yes +120

“With the 49ers down by one with :05 left on the clock David Akers lines up for the game winning ki-” suddenly the television cuts to a Seinfeld rerun 30 stations away. It is a fan’s worst nightmare. Experienced hosts often make a point to be constantly aware of the location of the remote at all times. That said, a coffee table covered in appetizers, drinks and discarded napkins might force remotes to move to unusual spots.

A study from the electronics company Logitech found that 50 percent of lost remotes are ultimately found somewhere on the couch, usually under cushions. In that position, a simple shift of weight can result in catastrophe. This is almost an even money line, but I’d be inclined to take the money and say “yes.”

Over/under on number of times the person that talks the entire game “shushes” the group when the commercials come on:

Under 2.5 +180

Over 2.5 – 210

You know exactly who I’m talking about. If you don’t, you are that person.

I enjoy the Super Bowl commercials as much as anyone else, but it always irks me when someone that’s been talking over the television the entire broadcast insists everyone be quiet to see what the winner of the Dorito’s Crash the Super Bowl contest conceptualized.

The money line here is wide for a reason. Even at -210, I still take the over. It’s probably the safest bet on this list.

Will the one fan whose team is actually playing in the Super Bowl cry if his team loses?

No -250

Yes +150

My team has never had a Super Bowl appearance in my lifetime, so I can’t imagine how that might impact one’s enjoyment of the game. It has been strangely nice to be able to enjoy the big game as a casual fan for the near-national holiday it is, rather than spend four and a half hours excruciatingly tense and irritable.

Last year I saw many upset Pats fans, but not too many tears. Take the “no,” unless there is someone at your party that takes their team really, really seriously … or gets really drunk.

How long will your delivery order take to get to your apartment from the time you place it?

Under an hour +150

Over an hour -170

This really comes down to how early in the afternoon you order, and whether you decide on pick-up or delivery. With a 6:30 p.m. kickoff, any order being phoned in after 5 p.m. will likely take over an hour if you order delivery.

I would take the “over an hour” on this one, not because I necessarily think it’s a better value given the line, but rather because it serves as an emotional hedge. If you take “over an hour” and your food arrives early, you’ll be happy that you can dig into the wings you’ve been fantasizing of all week a little bit earlier. If your food takes over an hour, you can take some solace in having won the bet.

All bets are off if you bypass wings or pizza and order atypical Super Bowl grub like Chinese food.

Will (insert designated person) be able to correctly use the Roman numeral notation for the 2013 Super Bowl in conversation?

No – 300

Yes +220

Just to be clear, the official title of the game is Super Bowl XLVII. The Romans would be proud to know their legacy endures in ensuring fans have absolutely no idea what Super Bowl number is being played.

I don’t know why they use Roman numerals; I just know I don’t know how to correctly use them.

Unless the person you decide on is a math wiz, or a descendent of Julius Caesar, there’s a good chance they won’t know the numerals. Take the “no.”

