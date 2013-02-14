By Jodie Ng, News Staff

Crime is a perennial problem on urban campuses, but recently, several prominent Boston schools have suffered from bouts of violent crime that shocked students and staff.

On Jan. 29, a Boston University researcher was stabbed near Pleasant and Browne streets, in Brookline, near the university’s campus. The victim suffered superficial wounds and his cell phone, laptop and iPad were stolen. Police later arrested Wallace Vick, 19, and Shaqone Cazeau, 20, both of Dorchester, on robbery and assault charges.

While the victim has already been released from the hospital, the incident rattled the BU community, which had recently been the site of several armed robberies.

Since last fall, there have been at least seven armed robberies in the BU area, the Boston Globe reported. Police arrested Evan Holmes, 29, of Quincy, following one of those robberies, which occurred on Jan. 19.

Meanwhile, Boston College suffered its own crime spree in January. During the week of Jan. 21, there were two reports of students robbed at gunpoint near the Brighton campus. No one was arrested.

Nicholas Tsui, a BU freshman majoring in business administration, said recent crimes have changed the feeling of safety on campus.

“When I walk back to my residence hall at night, I think to myself ‘What if someone jumps out right now and asks me to give him all my stuff,’” he said.

Tsui also describes this feeling as “beneficial” as im makes him “more aware of his surroundings.”

Despite the recent series of robberies, the freshman said he knows “BU works very closely with BPD so students should feel safe.”

Northeastern has so far avoided the recent campus crime sprees. But the university sent out a warning earlier this year following a string of cell phone thefts near campus in mid January.

Natasha Chang, a journalism major at Northeastern said she thinks students here should be concerned.

“University students have the mentality that certain crimes won’t happen to them, so they don’t expect it and these robbers are taking this opportunity to strike,” she said.

Police officials said students everywhere should always be on the lookout.

“Students shouldn’t be walking in fear. But they shouldn’t walk around oblivious to their surroundings either,” Brookline Police Chief Daniel O’Leary said.

In an alert emailed to the university community on Jan. 23, Northeastern officials detailed steps students and staff should take to avoid falling victim to crime.

“Street robberies typically happen in secluded areas,” the alert said. “The victim is usually walking alone, and is often distracted by a cell phone or their hearing is impaired by headphones/ music.”

The alert advised students to never walk alone in secluded areas at night, keep electronics out of sight and be especially cautious around MBTA stations.

NUPD offers an escort service for students, which can be reached at 617-373-2121.