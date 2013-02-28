By Paulina Singh, News Correspondent

The envelopes have been opened, the winners’ names called, and the statues distributed. But if you are like me, after Sunday’s 85th annual Academy Awards, you were left wanting more. Luckily, viewers looking to get their Hollywood fix need not look any further than the leading ladies of the silver screen. This year’s Oscars showcased some of the most stunning yet wearable makeup looks of the season, enabling fans to produce the magic of the night day after day.

Perhaps the most notable of the night’s looks was that of Best Actress winner, Jennifer Lawrence. With her charm and humor, Lawrence’s soft, glowing makeup complemented her otherwise carefree personality, and provided us with a perfectly simple way to recreate the glamor of the Oscars ourselves, for the office or the classroom. Whether you are looking for a few new products to splurge on, or are seeking some budget-friendly options, here is a breakdown of the starlet’s makeup that you can use to make the look your own.

Let’s begin with her skin. Makeup artist Jillian Dempsey opted for a fresh and youthful theme, as Lawrence’s strapless Dior ball gown was to be the focus of the evening. Thus, for her base, Dempsey kept the actress’ foundation semi-matte, with light, radiant coverage. A great way to produce the same effect is BB creams. These makeup/skincare hybrids, also know as “beauty balms,” first developed cult status in Asia, and the concept has now inspired makeup brands the world over. What’s more is that there are choices at every price point for these amped up tinted moisturizers. Some options to consider are Diorskin Nude BB Cream ($44, Sephora.com), available in four shades, and Garnier Skin Renew Miracle Skin Perfector BB Cream ($11.99, drugstore.com), which offers two formulas suited to dry and combination skin respectively.

With her complexion flawless, Dempsey then dressed Lawrence’s lovely blue eyes in a monochromatic wash of shimmering gunmetal eye shadow and black liner around the perimeter of the eye. To make her eyes appear larger, Dempsey maintained a crisp, thin line and avoided the lower waterline, instead tracing under the lower lashes to avoid any heaviness. Urban Decay’s Eye Shadow in Mushroom and 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Perversion ($18 and $19, Sephora.com) will certainly do the trick. A couple of drugstore alternatives are Revlon’s Colorstay Eye Shadow Quad in Enchanted ($5.62, drugstore.com) and Revlon Colorstay Liner in Blackest Black ($7.29, drugstore.com), both of which boast all day wear for girls on the go.

Lastly, the ever-underestimated lip plays an important role in a look like Lawrence’s, as it creates the perfect counterpart to her smoky eyes. Dempsey’s choice was a bright, peony pink gloss, enhancing the overall illuminating effect of Lawrence’s makeup. To achieve a similar effect, try Bobbi Brown’s High Shimmer Lip Gloss in Bellini ($24, bobbibrowncosmetics.com), or Nyx Mega Shine Lip Gloss in French Kiss ($5.50, nyxcosmetics.com).

As a fan of this beautiful and talented actress, I know I was thrilled that she won and garnered some positive attention for her touching film, “Silver Linings Playbook.” She may have stumbled on her way up to the stage, but she looked immaculate when her moment came. May her timeless beauty, and hopefully some new products, inspire you to piece together a look that makes you feel red-carpet ready inside and out.