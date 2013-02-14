Compiled by Sara Tucker, News Staff

ENTRY OF THE WEEK:

Monday, Feb. 18

The FACE AIDS club at Northeastern strives to raise awareness about AIDS through various social events and fundraisers. On Monday, the club will host Northeastern’s first ever Condom Couture show, a runway-style event in which the models wear dresses and outfits made of one thing and one thing only: condoms. The emcees for the event are part of Boston’s chapter of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, which is a group of men and women that dress in drag as colorful nuns and priests at community events like gay parades and AIDS awareness campaigns to help raise money and understanding for global issues. All proceeds will go to community programs in Rwanda, by way of FACE AIDS’ Beyond Medicine Campaign. Tickets for the event can be purchased in the Ticket Center on myNEU. The event is NU+2. Curry Student Center Ballroom; 8 p.m.; $8 for one, $10 for NU+2; facebook.com/faceaidsatnu/events.

Thursday, Feb. 14

Valentine’s Day, that fateful day of romance that most people either love or hate, has finally come around again. For those who are leaning more towards hate, Boston Event Guide is hosting an Anti-Valentine’s Day party. Those looking to get their flirt on can nominate their friends or themselves prior to the event for Boston’s biggest male or female flirts, which will be decided through voting open to the general public. The winners will be announced at the event. Food will be served from 7 to 9 p.m., and a DJ will provide music. 21+; 45 Union St.; $20; theflirtfest.eventbrite.com.

Friday, Feb. 15

The Ready Set, Outasight, Master Shortie and GOLDHOUSE will perform at the Brighton Music Hall on their 2013 tour. Jordan Witzigreuter started The Ready Set in 2007 in the basement of his house. Two years later, he was signed to Decaydence Records, the record company started by Fall Out Boy’s bassist, Pete Wentz. Since then, the 23-year-old has released popular hits like “Love Like Woe,” and “Give Me Your Hand (Best Song Ever).” Outasight is the New York hip hop/pop artist responsible for the popular “Tonight is the Night,” released in 2011. Master Shortie is a British emcee popular for his collaborations with groups like The Cataracs and Ed Sheeran, and GOLDHOUSE is a collaboration, “not a band, artist, or other form of inferior music,” according to its website. 158 Brighton Ave., Allston; $18.50; 7 p.m.; brightonmusichall.com.

Saturday, Feb. 16

Give up meat for Lent? Trying a new gluten-free diet? Allergic to, like, everything? Come to the Egleston Farmer’s Market for tasty alternatives. With fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, find those out of season fruits that satisfy tropical cravings. Or come see the scrumptious snacks the home vendors will be offering. Use some fresh cut flowers to secure a valentine for next year. Ladies, definitely check out the organic soaps and lotions that will do wonders to combat dry skin. And gentlemen, there is never a bad time to learn to cook with all natural ingredients. 45 Brookside Avenue, Jamaica Plain; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; free; eglestonfarmersmarket.org.

Sunday, Feb. 17

Italian musician Congorock will be at Gypsy Bar this Sunday to promote his new album to be released later this spring. Rocco Rampino started Congorock in 2007 when he moved to Los Angeles to promote his career as a musician. His 2010 hit, “Babylon,” got him noticed on the electronica and house music scenes. He remixed two popular songs, “Somebody to Love” and “One,” that got him the popularity he needed to advance his career. Last year, Rampino toured with Rihanna after remixing her new single “Diamonds,” and this year’s tour marks Congorock’s first solo circuit. 21+; 116 Boylston St.; 9 p.m.; $20; gypsybarboston.com.

Tuesday, Feb. 19

The Generation Wild Tour 2013 has been making waves across the country since it began last month. The tour features electronica underground artists Deniz Koyu, Danny Avila, dBerrie and Mikael Weermets in what could be the craziest show you’ll attend this year. At the show’s conception, the aim was to throw the party of the year every night, the party college students all hope they get invited to, the party those in attendance will be talking about for the next year. The combination of the upbeat sounds by all artists promises for a night of dancing at the Bijou Nightclub, and their website raves that Generation Wild is “about an audience that is hungry for hedonism, music and an extraordinary lifestyle.” 51 Stuart St.; 10 p.m.; $20; facebook.com/GenerationWildTour.

Wednesday, Feb. 20

With his signature buck teeth and his happy-go-lucky attitude, Bugs Bunny was the ultimate protagonist of the ‘90s. The “Looney Tunes” star is back this week with Taz, Daffy, Road Runner, Wile E. Coyote, Tweety, Sylvester and Pepé Le Pew in the Brattle Theatre’s 18th Annual Bugs Bunny Film Festival, and Wednesday’s presentation of “That Fantastic Friz,” a tribute to Friz Freleng, the “Looney Tunes” director who will celebrate his 100th birthday this year. Shows start at 12 p.m. and run every two hours until 10 p.m. 40 Brattle St., Cambridge; 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m.; 10 p.m.; $7.75; brattlefilm.org.

