By Kara Thibault, News Correspondent

From the moment the lights go up and the orchestra hums the first notes of the opening act, Jersey Boys is a high-energy, toe-tapping, emotional rollercoaster up until the very last musical number.

The show plays at the Colonial Theater through March 3, with a matinee show on weekends.

Based on the true story of the iconic 1960s pop band Four Seasons, this Broadway blockbuster tells the story of the band’s history as seen from the eyes of each singer. From the group’s rise to fame, its struggles and triumphs, and finally its demise – this two and a half hour show covers it all.

As the title suggests, the show takes place in the neighborhoods of New Jersey.

After a long personal journey of failed gigs and disappointing band mates, bad boy and self-proclaimed ringleader Tommy DeVito believes he has at last found the ultimate quartet with Bob Gaudio, Nick Massi and Frankie Valli, who would later become the Four Seasons.

The first act follows the up-and-coming stars as they struggle in the face of gambling addictions, relationship troubles and the cutthroat reality of the music industry. Upbeat jazz numbers precede bluesy ballads like a clockwork, while each accomplishment seems to be marred by a setback. A constant game of cat and mouse, played instead with failure and success.

Though DeVito continues to point the band in whatever direction he sees fit, the other three Newark natives begin to emerge as individual characters, and confess their own worries, thoughts and excitement over the future of their music. However, even through the trials and strained relationships in the group, the Four Seasons climb the ladder and enjoy chart topping success accompanied by fame, tours and of course, girls. The four men who can hit notes only the dogs can hear seem unstoppable. That is, until a loan shark pays a visit to DeVito, and Valli thinks he would be better off without him.

When the curtains part for the second act, it is unsure where the story is going. After several number one singles and sold out venues across the country, the growing friction and personal struggles of each singer begin to slowly ebb away at the strands that hold the band together.

In the face of DeVito’s obscene debts owed to a mobster, Gaudio’s desire to work behind the scenes, Massi’s feelings of abandonment, and a promising solo career for Valli, the foursome splits after an argument sends them in different directions.

Emerging from the ashes of his old band with the help of Gaudio, Valli continues on to become a solo singing sensation with a set of backup singers, becoming Frankie and the Four Seasons while DeVito high-tails it to Vegas and Massi settles down with a family.

The show ends with a high-energy, rock number that includes the original four crooners, complete with matching suits that catch and reflect even the faintest glimmer of light. As the cast performed their final bows, the audience responded with a resounding applause and standing ovation.

Jersey Boys has audiences singing, dancing, crying and laughing along with them the whole time. With an innovative set and outstanding cast, it shouldn’t be surprising that the Tony Award-winning show was sold out on a weeknight.

Though the audience consisted primarily of an older generation swaying to songs of their childhood, sprinkled among them were a fair number of college-aged students who couldn’t help but smile when they recognized a song their grandparents hummed around the house. Regardless of where you are sitting, one thing’s for sure: If you happen to catch yourself in the audience at a Jersey Boys show, you won’t be able to help yourself from tapping your feet to the beat and leaving the theater with a smile.