By News Staff
Jim Yong Kim, president of the World Bank and former president of Dartmouth College, will deliver the keynote address this May at the university’s 111th commencement ceremony, Northeastern President Joseph E. Aoun announced via Twitter on Tuesday evening.
Kim, a co-founder of Partners in Health and a former director of the HIV/AIDS Department at the World Health Organization, became president of the World Bank on July 1, 2012 after President Barack Obama nominated him to the post. Kim is the 12th president of the World Bank Group.
The World Bank, according to its website, is a source of financial and technical assistance to developing countries around the world.
“We help governments in developing countries reduce poverty by providing them with money and technical expertise they need for a wide range of projects — such as education, health, infrastructure, communications, government reforms, and for many other purposes,” the organization states on its website.
Born in 1959 in Seoul, South Korea, Kim moved to America at age five and grew up in Iowa, according to his biography on the World Bank website. After graduating from Brown University in 1982, Kim earned an M.D. from Harvard Medical School in 1991 and a Ph.D. in anthropology from Harvard University in 1993, according to his biography.
Kim became president of Dartmouth College, an Ivy League school, in March 2009 and held that position until leaving to head up the World Bank in 2012.
The commencement ceremony will be held Friday, May 3 at TD Garden.
Be sure to check this week’s edition of The Huntington News for more on Tuesday’s announcement.
Let’s shower Ana with praise for stopping in. And of course, we’d really like to see
pictures from anyone and absolutely everyone who
decides to take these babies on. Happy developing to one particular and
all!
Hi Dear, arre you actually visiting this site daily, if so after that you will definitely get fastidious knowledge.
You begin off with a fairly fundamental automobile – I picked and luridly customised the above Toyota GT86 – but you
rapidly win races and earn cash to purchase new components that
enhance grip, horsepower, enhance the nitrous, and so
on. Another pair of recent additions over the unique are fusion parts, which
allow you to increase a automotive upgrade with an extra slot for items found inside
crates, and car tuning, which lets you tweak the nitrous increase fee, gear ratios and tyre pressures for improved efficiency.
I would like to thank you for the efforts you
have put in writing this blog. I’m hoping the same high-grade web site
post from you in the upcoming as well. In fact your ccreative writing
abioities has encouraged me to get my own website now. Actually thee blogging is spreading
its wings fast. Your write up is a good example of it.
Heya i am for the first time here. I came across ths board andd I in finding It really useul & it
helped me out a lot. I am hoping to present one thing
again and help oothers such as you helped me.
Hey! Somebody in my Myspace group shared this site with us so I came to give it a look.
I’m surely loving the information. I’m bookmarking and will be
tweeting this to my followers! Outstanding blog and wonderful
style and design.
As being a newbie, I’m exploring online for articles which can be
of assistance to me. Yours is useful happy to have found it.
Thank you.
You’re so awesome! I do not suppose I’ve discovered anything like this before.
So pleasant to find anyone with some authentic thoughts on this subject.
truly thank you for starting this up. this web site is a thing
that’s wanted on the internet, someone with a little bit originality.
very helpful job for bringing something new to the online world!
Oh my goodness! a terrific article man. Thanks for sharing it.
Wow that was strange. I just wrote an extremely long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up.
Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Regardless, just wanted to
say excellent blog!
Pick from the collection of parks in the Necklace and also permit your children to run and also wander around or play frisbee while you
and also your spouse obtain some down time viewing watercrafts going by the
Charles River.
We opted alternatively to contain Breville’s immersion blender chopper attachment in our testing.
The Japanese men and women have a lengthy history
with Koi Fish and have cultivated rare species and bred them for 100’s and thousands of
years, the individuals of Japan think they hold
specific powers of persistence and vitality.
Excellent pieces. Keep writing such kind of information on your
site. Im really impressed by your blog.
Hey there, You have performed an excellent job. I will certainly digg it and in my
view suggest to my friends. I am confident they’ll be benefited from this web site.