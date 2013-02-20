By News Staff
Jim Yong Kim, president of the World Bank and former president of Dartmouth College, will deliver the keynote address this May at the university’s 111th commencement ceremony, Northeastern President Joseph E. Aoun announced via Twitter on Tuesday evening.
Kim, a co-founder of Partners in Health and a former director of the HIV/AIDS Department at the World Health Organization, became president of the World Bank on July 1, 2012 after President Barack Obama nominated him to the post. Kim is the 12th president of the World Bank Group.
The World Bank, according to its website, is a source of financial and technical assistance to developing countries around the world.
“We help governments in developing countries reduce poverty by providing them with money and technical expertise they need for a wide range of projects — such as education, health, infrastructure, communications, government reforms, and for many other purposes,” the organization states on its website.
Born in 1959 in Seoul, South Korea, Kim moved to America at age five and grew up in Iowa, according to his biography on the World Bank website. After graduating from Brown University in 1982, Kim earned an M.D. from Harvard Medical School in 1991 and a Ph.D. in anthropology from Harvard University in 1993, according to his biography.
Kim became president of Dartmouth College, an Ivy League school, in March 2009 and held that position until leaving to head up the World Bank in 2012.
The commencement ceremony will be held Friday, May 3 at TD Garden.
Be sure to check this week’s edition of The Huntington News for more on Tuesday’s announcement.
Sleeping disorders, chronic tiredness as well as wide spread
swelling are three of our very most common conditions
in The u.s.a at presents.
The more things that you purchase, the greater savings you’re going to get which can be simply a bonus since you are already getting what you want inside first
place. When checking the material, ensure that the texture and elasticity is good.
The utility with the bag is really high, you could use it on a variety of occasions without regret;
a Chanel Quilted bag looks good with most situations and everything.
You have very interesting points! p.s. wonderful web site.
Admiring the time and effort you put into your website and detailed information you present.
It’s good to find a blog every every now and then that isn’t the same old spun information.
Great post! I’ve bookmarked your website as well as I’m adding your RSS feeds to my
Google account.
Appealing post, I’m going to spend more time learning about
this subject.
I just want to input that you have a very nice site and I enjoy the
design and artcles in it.
Patients wirh low serum LH and testosteronee levels may desire endocrinologic
consultation and want an imaging study of their pituitary.
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally,
it seems as though you relie on the video to make your point.
You obviously know what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence onn just posting videos to your blog when you could
be giving us something enlightening to read?
What’s up to all, the contents existing at this site are actually remarkable for people experience,
well, keep up the good work fellows.
You ought to be a part of a cojtest for one of the highest quality sites online.
I’m going to recommend this blog!
What a stuff of un-ambiguity and preserveness of precious experience regarding unpredicted feelings.
Its like you read my thoughts! You seem to know a lot
approximately this, such as you wrote the e-book in it or something.
I believe that you simply can do with some p.c.
to drive the message home a little bit, but other than that,
this is magnificent blog. An excellent read. I will certainly be back.
Usually I do not read article on blogs, nevertheless
I wish to say that this write-up is amazing! Your writing
taste has impressed me. Thanks, very excellent post.
I simply couldn’t depart your website as I very enjoyed the standard information a person provide for your visitors?
Is going to be back frequently in order to inspect new posts
I’ve been exploring for a little bit for any high quality articles or weblog
posts in this sott of house . Exploring in Yahoo I
ultimately stumbled upon this web site. Studying this info So i’m glad to express
that I have a very good uncanny feeling I found out exactly what I needed.
I so much certainly will make certtain to don?t forget this website and provides it a glance regularly.