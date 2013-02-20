By News Staff
Jim Yong Kim, president of the World Bank and former president of Dartmouth College, will deliver the keynote address this May at the university’s 111th commencement ceremony, Northeastern President Joseph E. Aoun announced via Twitter on Tuesday evening.
Kim, a co-founder of Partners in Health and a former director of the HIV/AIDS Department at the World Health Organization, became president of the World Bank on July 1, 2012 after President Barack Obama nominated him to the post. Kim is the 12th president of the World Bank Group.
The World Bank, according to its website, is a source of financial and technical assistance to developing countries around the world.
“We help governments in developing countries reduce poverty by providing them with money and technical expertise they need for a wide range of projects — such as education, health, infrastructure, communications, government reforms, and for many other purposes,” the organization states on its website.
Born in 1959 in Seoul, South Korea, Kim moved to America at age five and grew up in Iowa, according to his biography on the World Bank website. After graduating from Brown University in 1982, Kim earned an M.D. from Harvard Medical School in 1991 and a Ph.D. in anthropology from Harvard University in 1993, according to his biography.
Kim became president of Dartmouth College, an Ivy League school, in March 2009 and held that position until leaving to head up the World Bank in 2012.
The commencement ceremony will be held Friday, May 3 at TD Garden.
Be sure to check this week’s edition of The Huntington News for more on Tuesday’s announcement.
Earthing Universal Grounding Mat (additionally For Dogs) – Earthing Floor covering – 10 Earthing
Universal Background Floor covering – 10″ X Twenty Percent”.
Do not even receive me begun on the individual palm is quite
cool butthe human eye is actually extremely unlike development.
Uⅼtimаtely, the achievements worқ hunt for professionals reentering thᥱ
workforce relies heavily on where did they present themselves.
These ϲustomer support agents sometimeѕ need to perform the duties of the ticket asѕistant and handle
the ticкᥱt office. The fact will ƅe the information they need or are tryіng to find is often lߋst in long resumes, that includes long
paragraphs.
This paragraph presents clear idea in support of the new viewers of blogging, that actually
how to do blogging.
This paragraph iis genuinely a good one itt helps new net viewers, whho are wishing in favor of blogging.
Hi there! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from
an established blog. Is it very hard to set up your own blog?
I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast.
I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any
tips or suggestions? With thanks
This excellent website definitely has all of the information and facts I needed about this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
The place is a Vermont log cabin, where every little thing scents like scotch ache as well as where we have actually all collaborated, not due to
the fact that we need to, but since we intend to. We uncommitted
regarding presents, simply that there suffices maple syrup and also coffee to walk around.
Wow! This might be one of the most useful blogs we’ve ever arrive across on this subject.Superb.
I’m also an expert in this topic thus I can understand
your effort.