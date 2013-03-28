By Kenny Sokan and Gail Waterhouse, News Correspondent and News Staff

Although the temperature of the weather hasn’t changed all that much, spring has finally arrived. And pretty soon, summer will be just around the corner. Sooner than you think, you’ll be hitting the beach, firing up the grill, attending summer concerts and getting a workout by just generally spending most of your days out and about. What better than to create a playlist for soaking up the sun. Here is a list of the top 10 songs to compliment all your spring escapades.

1. A “Shop ‘Till You Drop” Song: “I Love It” by Icona Pop.

As the warm weather comes in, everyone is looking to shop for a new spring attire. This fun, bold song with an intense electronic beat can inspire any serious shopper to attack the stores with purpose, as the girls of Icona Pop scream “I love it!” in the background. Played at the end of a recent episode of HBO’s “Girls,” this song is trendy, just like all your future purchases.

2. Tropical Vacation Jam: “Hawaiian Air” by Friendly Fires.

Planning a tropical getaway? Then add this song to your playlist. The single by the English indie rock and electronic band, which praises the beauty of Hawaiian Islands, is the perfect song for a vacation to the islands, or anywhere for that matter. The single is off the band’s second album, Pala, which was released in May 2011. It made number six on the UK Album Chart. Fun fact: the album name comes from prominent English writer, Aldous Huxley’s final novel “Island,” which tells the story of a journalist shipwrecked on the fictional island of Pala, which supports a utopian society.

3. A Break Out Hit for Summer Lovin’: “Blurred Lines” by Robin Thicke, ft. T.I. and Pharrell.

This song is a fun, flirty song perfect for a night with a potential summer fling under the stars with your significant other. Some have argued that this could be an antidote for those sick of Justin Timberlake and Jay Z’s “Suit and Tie” – it’s light, has a bit of an old school beat, with some rap verses thrown in for good measures. Sexy R&B singer Robin Thicke hasn’t had much commercial success since his third album, “Sex Therapy” in 2009, but this fairly new song has the potential to have everyone tapping their toes to the beat while trying to snuggle up to that special someone. The addition of T.I., who hasn’t had a great solo song since being released from jail in 2011 but has recorded verses on many hit singles, adds a soul touch to a song that otherwise would be a bit heavy on the funk without it.

4. Throwback Sing-along Dance Jam: “Party in the USA” by Miley Cyrus.

As much as people want to hate her, Miley Cyrus’s song off her “Time of Our Lives EP,” worked its way into the heads of boys and girls alike nation and worldwide. This dance-pop song’s composition – country twang with a moderate tempo, jazz guitar chords and booming synth bass line and general catchy tune – just makes everyone within reach want to get up and dance and sing-along; a literal party in the USA.

The single reached the top ten of charts in eight countries. In the United States, the song made number two on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Cyrus’ best-charting single to date and sixth-best-selling digital single of 2009. It was also deemed one of the best-selling singles and Hollywood Records’ fastest and best-selling single to date, selling 6 million copies worldwide as of October 2012. The single was certified 5x platinum by both the Recording Industry Association of America and Music Canada.

5. Chill Song For Late Spring Nights: “Hold On” by Alabama Shakes.

During that period when school is out, but before summer gets into full swing, is perfect for sharing some relaxing nights hanging out with friends. Whether you’re in the middle of a road trip or hanging out at home with friends (or your cat), “Hold On” by up-and-coming Southern rock band Alabama Shakes. Though Rolling Stone magazine named “Hold On” the best song of 2012, Alabama Shakes is just breaking into the mainstream, helped along by a performance on Saturday Night Live Feb. 16. Anyone within earshot can feel the passion in lead singer Brittany Howard’s voice, as she sings each line with power and soul. Though this song might not be great for pregaming a crazy party, this song hits the spot for nights when keeping things low-key sounds more appealing.

6. Beach Jam: “Swim Deep” by The Sea.

The song by the English indie rock band was chosen at the suggestion of first year behavioral neuroscience major, Idil Ozturk. “I chose this song because it’s a feel-good, summery tune. The energizing guitar rhythms along with the tropical synth give the song beach vibes. The chorus is very catchy and the lyrics are simple and sweet. Swim Deep’s songs are upbeat and perfect for spring.”

The song is a single on the band’s debut, “Where the Heaven Are,” set to be released on July 29.

7. Hearty and Relative Rock-Out Song: “All Those Friendly People” by Funeral Suits.

This song can set the mood for an adventurous outing with friends with its fast pace and sprightly tune, or just help you relax and find comfort through a song that can relate to your experiences. The song, by the Irish alternative rock band “All Those Friendly People,” touches on the innocence, naiveté, struggles and experiences of youth. The song is a single of the band’s debut album “Lily Of the Valley” released in June of 2012.

8. Motivational Hip Hop Single: “Started from the Bottom” by Drake.

This song, by the famous Canadian rapper Drake, is relatable for college students everywhere who are literally starting from the bottom and are working their way up. So if you’re planning on working a summer internship or going on co-op, you can use this song from motivation. Drake, initially known for his role as Jimmy Brooks on the Canadian based drama, “Degrassi: The Next Generation,” stepped out as a rapper and singer in 2006 with a series of mixtapes. His promotional single “Best I Ever Had” which got him worldwide recognition made number two on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. This single released early Feb. is on Drake’s upcoming third album “Nothing Was The Same.”

9. Dubstep track: “Sail Scorge Dubstep Remix” by Awolnation

A dubstep track; everyone needs one. This particular song’s original was a huge hit in the charts, peaking at number five on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart and 30 on the Billboard Hot 100. It’s originally off the electronic rock band’s 2010 debut EP Back from Earth,” but was later featured on their debut album “Megalithic Symphony” released digitally March. 15, 2011 and later physically March 29.

10.Hip-HopThrowback: “Changes” by Tupac.

For some people, the East Coast-West Coast rap battle still rages, with diehard Biggie Smalls fans insisting that the Brooklyn rapper is superior to Tupac, but let’s be real: sometimes you need some Oakland love. Tupac’s “Changes” is a bit of a heavy song, with a catchy beat, spring is undeniably a time of changes. The weather’s changing, the Supreme Court hears many important changes, and graduates are thrust into the real world, with or without a plan. For anyone ready to make a change, listening to Tupac lament the ways of the world can only help add some clarity to the situation.