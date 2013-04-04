Compiled by Sara Tucker, News Staff
Sunday, April 7
The Big Apple Circus is in Boston until May 12 offers a great end-of-the-semester opportunity for students to combat the stress of impending finals. From prancing horses to clowns to acrobats to contortionists, it has a little bit of everything. The circus tent holds up to 1,700 people, but none will sit further than 50 feet away from the ring. A ringmaster will serve as the narrator to the two-hour spectacle, set up just outside of City Hall in downtown Boston. 1 City Hall Plaza; 12:30 p.m. or 4:30 p.m.; $25 and up; bigapplecircus.org.
Thursday, April 4
Northeastern has been hosting National Public Health Week on campus for the last few days, and as the events wrap up, the NU chapter of Students for Sensible Drug Policy will collaborate with NU Health Disparities Student Collaborative to hold the third annual Psychedelic Research panel. The panel will speak to students about drug use – especially psychedelic drugs like LSD that affect cognition and awareness. Members of the panel include Dr. John Halpern, a Harvard psychiatrist currently researching cluster headaches, and Dr. Rick Doblin, the founder of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies. A Northeastern student who used the drug ibogaine to overcome his opiate addiction will also speak. Snell Engineering Center, Room 108; 7 p.m.; free; neu.edu/ssdp.
Friday, April 5
Northeastern’s fashion and photography clubs, Haute Fashion and NUPics, will host their annual fashion show at the Fenway Center. The show is called Silence & Noise, and will “explore the contrasting trends of minimalist and maximalist fashion,” according to Haute Fashion’s website. Northeastern students will model the pieces designed by either NU students or Boston locals. Georgetown Cupcakes and hors d’oeuvres will be available before the start of the show. Tickets are available for free on myNEU. 77 St. Stephen St.; 7 p.m.; free; hautefashionneu.wordpress.com.
Saturday, April 6
The first-ever Bow Tie Bar Crawl will kick off this weekend at 5 p.m. Saturday. Provided at least one bow tie is worn (even ladies – though it doesn’t have to be around the neck), the event is for anyone interested. The night will start out at the W Lounge in the Theatre District, and the group will make its way to five other bars before the night winds down at Hong Kong in Faneuil Hall. There is a suggested donation of $5 that will go to Friday Night Supper, a program that works to feed homeless people in Boston every Friday night, and provides more than 8,000 meals a year. Prizes like two tickets to Cooking for a Cause (a Cambridge dinner event to benefit charity), an OoOtie bow tie and free drinks are available for the best dressed and those who check in on the Yelp mobile app during the event. 21+; 100 Stuart St.; 5 p.m.; $5; twitter.com/bowtieoneon.
Monday, April 8
Coolidge Corner Theatre in Brookline hosts a “Big Screen Classic” every few weeks, anything from “The Sound of Music” to “The Blues Brothers” to “Jaws.” The theatre will present “The Night of the Hunter” this week. The book-turned-film recounts the true story of the 1932 serial killer who was hanged after seducing widows, marrying them and later killing them for their fortunes. The film was directed by Charles Laughton – the only film the actor ever directed, and stars Robert Mitchum, Shelley Winters and Lillian Gish, all of whom were big names in the 50s. 290 Harvard St., Brookline; 7 p.m.; $9.25; coolidge.org.
Tuesday, April 9
Northeastern will host Rainbow Graduation this week in honor of students and faculty on campus who have been particularly influential in their aid of the LGBTQ community. Northeastern will present three awards to individuals for their work either aiding the LGBTQ community at Northeastern, or for social justice for the entire LGBTQ community. Any graduating student can request a rainbow stole to be worn at the commencement ceremony and pick them up at the event. The LGBTQA Resource Center aims to “increase the visibility of the LGBTQ community at Northeastern,” through students and faculty wearing the stoles. All are welcome, and dinner will be served. McLeod Suites, Curry Student Center; 5:30 p.m.; free; northeastern.edu/lgbtqa.
Wednesday, April 10
Musician Hoodie Allen is back in Boston for his Cruisin USA Tour. The 24-year-old New York native played at afterHOURS earlier this semester to the delight of many students, but for those who missed the opportunity to see him on campus, he’ll play at the House of Blues with opener G-Eazy. Allen is known for his indie hip-hop sounds, with popular tracks like “No Interruption” and “No Faith in Brooklyn.” He has worked with California hip-hop artist G-Eazy for their collaboration, “Lady Killers,” which was featured on G-Eazy’s 2012 album, Must Be Nice. G-Eazy opts for a more laid back rap sound similar to Macklemore, and his popular tracks include “Marilyn” and “Loaded.” 15 Lansdowne St.; 7 p.m.; $26.50; livenation.com.
