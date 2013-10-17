Compiled by Sarah Henry, News Correspondent

Entry of the Week: Saturday, October 12th, 2:23 a.m.

A student reported a drunk man running and kicking doors in the fourth floor hallway of Davenport Commons B. Officers reported a door kicked in with the lock on the floor. The student was in the room sleeping. The student reported he was waiting for a resident of the apartment. Officers determined that no such resident lived in the apartment, and the student admitted to consuming four shots of rum at a party somewhere in the building. He was checked by EMS and cleared, then taken into custody for malicious destruction. A work order was placed for the shattered door and broken lock. The female resident returned and determined nothing was missing from the apartment, and was then escorted to a friend’s apartment.

Monday, Oct. 7

12:23 p.m.

A student reported that on Thursday, Oct. 3, his blue Trek bike was stolen from the bike racks in front of Shillman Hall.

4:35 p.m.

A student reported a man wearing a yellow shirt was asking for money in front of Ryder Hall. Officers responded and spoke to a man not affiliated with the university who was sent on his way with a trespass warning.

5:11 p.m.

A student reported a man taking something off a bike in front of International Village. Officers responded and reported stopping a middle aged man, and found a 9.5 inch hunting knife on the man, as well as a fender from a bike. The man will be summonsed to court for larceny and for carrying a dangerous weapon.

11:01 p.m.

A Boloco employee reported her bike stolen from the Marino bike rack between 4 and 10 p.m. on Oct. 6. The bike was described as a Gary Fisher mountain bike, light blue and valued at $4,000. The bike had been secured by a cable lock.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

1:27 a.m.

A student reported he was followed by two men from West Village A, who were harassing him. He reported they assaulted him outside of West Village B. An officer spoke to the student, who reported that the other student had bumped into his girlfriend and began shouting profanities at her, which is why he had shoved the complaining student.

8:12 a.m.

A student reported that while on Forsyth Street outside Chicken Lou’s, she was pushed down and inappropriately touched by an elderly man. Officers met the student at the Ruggles subway station, and checked the area for the man, with no results. The Closed-circuit television cameras confirmed the victim’s description of the man. The student was not injured.

2:32 p.m.

A student reported two laptops, a purse and a passport were stolen from a room in the Egan Research Center during lunchtime. An officer responded and reported one student had her Samsung laptop, charger, iPod, passport, wallet and $150 cash stolen. The two students stated they had left their property in an unattended lab while they went to lunch.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

2:34 p.m.

A student reported his unattended black Apple iPhone with a black and yellow case stolen from a room in Hurtig Hall between 1 and 2:30 p.m. He reported noticing two teenage males in the area, who did not appear to be college students.

2:59 p.m.

An administrative assistant reported a student had left her 15-inch Macbook Pro unattended in Richards Hall, and when she returned the computer was gone. The student reported noticing two young men in the area at the time of the theft and that they were last seen walking toward Ruggles Station.

5:46 p.m.

A student reported property stolen from the Sacred Space in Ell Hall. He stated he left his backpack unattended for 15 minutes, and when he returned, an iPhone, a Macbook Pro and his wallet were missing. The responding officer reported the items were left unattended for one-and-a-half hours while the student attended a yoga class. The officer stated students were leaving items unsecured and unattended in a room not monitored by staff. The officer will reach out to the director of spiritual life to correct the problem.

10:42 p.m.

BPD responded to the rear of Museum of Fine Arts for an armed robbery call. The suspects were described as three males. BPD took the victim of the robbery around the area while tracking his phone. The last signal from the phone was in the area of Annunciation Road. The victim, a student, reported he was walking through the Fens to his residence, when he was approached by a man who produced a knife and punched him in the face. The man demanded his iPhone, and a second man put a metal object to his head which he believed was a gun. The student was uninjured and BPD will continue to investigate.

Thursday, Oct. 10

11:40 a.m.

A bookstore employee reported a man took several books and stickers from the store without paying.

Friday, Oct. 11

5:11 a.m.

A proctor in 153 Hemenway St. reported a drunk female in the lobby. Officers reported the female left the building prior to their arrival. She was last signed into a building at 3:15 a.m. in Kennedy Hall. Officers found the student, who admitted to drinking alcohol earlier in the evening but was not in need of medical attention.

Saturday, Oct. 12

12:18 a.m.

An RA in Smith Hall reported an intoxicated male student in the lobby. Officers reported the underage student was intoxicated, conscious and only semi-alert. Boston Emergency Medical Services (EMS) transported the student to Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

1:58 a.m.

Operations received an intrusion alarm for the second floor of Columbus Place. Officers reported a man leaving the back of the station and fleeing towards Tremont Street. Officers stopped the student outside of 971 Tremont St. Officers requested Boston EMS, and the student admitted to drinking alcohol earlier but would not state what he was doing in the building. EMS cleared the student, who was then escorted to his residence.

9:34 p.m.

A Northeastern student reported she was robbed on the library quad. The suspects were described as two males, one of whom mentioned he had a gun which the victim did not see. The suspects took a Macbook Pro, a cellphone, an NU ID and a credit card. The student stated the suspects ran toward West Village. Officers stopped a suspect similar to the description who was running towards Ruggles Street. All of the stolen items were recovered nearby on the ground. The juvenile was placed into custody after being positively identified by the victim. The victim was then escorted to her residence, and the juvenile was determined to have run away from a halfway house after cutting off a GPS monitoring bracelet. The juvenile’s probation officer was contacted and he requested the juvenile be held in custody.

Sunday, Oct. 13

2:13 a.m.

An RA in White Hall reported a drunk man vomiting in the third floor restroom. Officers spoke to an underage student who was conscious and alert and did not require medical attention. The student admitted to consuming alcohol earlier in the evening.

2:32 p.m.

A Chartwells employee stated two females walked up to her and dropped off a bag full of clothing at the International Village proctor station. An officer reported being approached by a female who stated the clothing belonged to her husband, a Chartwells employee, who was in the area. She stated her husband had an outstanding warrant. Officers stopped a bus at Ruggles Station and removed the man, who was taken into custody for his warrant.

11:37 p.m.

A proctor in Speare Hall reported a drunk female in the lobby. Officers spoke to an underage student who had lost her ID and was attempting to gain access to the hall. The student was conscious and alert, and admitted to drinking at an off-campus party. The student did not require medical attention, and the RA signed her into the dorm.

Monday, Oct. 14

12:09 a.m.

A resident of 650 Columbus Ave. reported the residents of a room in Douglass Park were playing loud music. Officers reported there was a large party in an apartment, and cleared out about 100 guests. The Northeastern student hosting the party was advised against hosting large gatherings, but no alcohol or illegal substances were observed.

12:28 a.m.

Berklee College of Music security reported a female Northeastern student was drunk at 98 Hemenway St., which she mistook to be her dorm. EMS determined the student could return to her dorm, and officers escorted the student to her residence in Davenport Commons B.

1:07 a.m.

An RA in White Hall reported a drunk female vomiting on the fifth floor women’s bathroom. The student was found to be conscious and somewhat alert. EMS determined the student could stay in the dorm.