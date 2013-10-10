By Sara Sheridan, News Correspondent
The GrandMarc/YMCA construction project on Huntington Avenue, right next door to the historic YMCA of Greater Boston, got off to a slow start after it was first proposed in October 2010, but is now at the halfway point of its development.
The construction project formally began in August 2012, after nearly two years of community resistance to the project. Neighborhood activists have battled construction by attempting to have the property named a Historic Landmark and filing various lawsuits over the site’s zoning plans.
While the original YMCA structure will still be housed at 316 Huntington Ave., Phoenix Property Company, which made all of the formal building arrangements and conducted the sale of the space from the YMCA, is building a 17-story residential hall for future students.
“The building will house 720 students, two live-in faculty, residence hall staff, along with general use classrooms and a 17th floor multi-function facility,” said Nancy May, vice president of Facilities at Northeastern.
Despite initial backlash from the surrounding community, the YMCA and Northeastern seemed to have reached an amiable, working relationship.
“We’ve been living next door to [Northeastern], having created them, for many, many decades … it’s great to be around so many young, eager learners,” said Kelley Rice, a spokeswoman for the YMCA. “You know the student population is a stimulating population to be near … We already know what it’s like to be surrounded by students and what that means and we are happy about it.”
The deal made between the YMCA and Northeastern benefits both the university and the YMCA. The aging facility is now using the money, an estimated $21.5 million sale, to make the classic neighborhood recreation center “100 percent accessible and welcoming to the community at large,” Price said.
Price also said that before, there was no elevator access but the new construction was “going to revolution how we’re able to serve our community.”
The project allows Northeastern to fulfill a promise made to the city of Boston in 2006 to add 1,800 beds on campus. International Village, a residential building that 1,200 students call home, was completed in 2009 as the university’s most recent housing innovation. As Northeastern’s need for more residential space grows, the new GrandMarc project will be a solution close to home.
In contrast to International Village, GrandMarc “will have a mixture of apartments and enhanced dorm-style rooms offering diverse options to students,” May said. “It will be a first-class facility on the eastern end of campus,” offering easy access to not only the YMCA’s soon-to-be renovated facility, but also Boston favorites such as Copley Square and the retail and restaurant hub near the Prudential Center.
As of right now, progress has been substantial. “The building is approximately two weeks from finishing work on its structural steel, concrete floors are being poured and exterior precast panels [are being put up],” May said.
The GrandMarc building project is set to open for occupancy in January 2014.
Many thanks for sharing with us, I think this site definitely stands out.
Thank you for excellent post. Keep us posted.
Many thanks for another great article. Awesome
job.
I appreciate the information in this article. It’s clever, well-written as well as simple to understand.
You’ve gotten my attention on this topic. I’ll be back for many more insightful
articles.
This is an incredible web site, could you be interested in doing an interview concerning just how you created
it? If that’s the case e-mail me!
Hi there, I found your website via Google while
trying to find a related topic, your website came up, it
appears great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
I was in search of this. Truly refreshing information. Many thanks.
This article gives the light in which we can observe the real truth.
This is a really nice one and gives in-depth information. Thanks for
this wonderful article.
I without a doubt love your weblog and find a lot of your post’s to be precisely what I’m searching for.
Thanks for all your initiatives that you have put in this very interesting content.
You’ve really written a very good quality article here.
Thank you very much for sharing.
Thanks for this great website. I am trying to read some more articles.
Thank you again!
Your understanding of this subject is amazing.
It actually touched me and I am seriously happy I found this
material. Thanks to you.
Well composed articles like yours renews my faith in today’s writers.
You’ve written information I can finally agree
on and also make use of. Thank you for sharing.
I really like your article. It’s apparent that you have
a lot of knowledge about this topic. Your points are well
made as well as relatable. Thanks for writing engaging and useful material.
Yeah bookmaking this site wasn’t an undesirable
decision while it is a fantastic article!
As a site owner I think the written content here is extremely outstanding, thanks for your efforts.
This could be the right blog for everyone who desires to be familiar with this topic.
You know much its practically not easy to argue along. Outstanding
stuff, simply great!