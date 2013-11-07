By Daniel Christopher Preda, News Staff

With Thanksgiving break just around the corner, the bustle of the holiday season is once again finally upon us. Whether you are jetsetting home for Veterans Day, or simply staying put in the city, Boston has more than its fair share of great restaurants to offer you a deliciously festive cuisine. Students are lucky enough to live in a city with all kinds of restaurants, including some world-class hangouts as well as affordable stops in areas of the city such as the narrow alleys of downtown, the bustling avenues of the Back Bay and the quirky neighborhoods of Fenway. From diners to donut shops, here is a fall guide to some of the city’s best restaurants and a few of my personal favorites which are sure to please just about everyone.

Flour Bakery: $ – 131 Clarendon Street & 1595 Washington St.

Remember, growing up your mother would always engrain to in you that breakfast is the most important meal of the day? Well, she was onto something. Flour Bakery in the South End and Back Bay will have you coming back for more, even if that means doubling up on your gym routine. From its array of freshly baked goods to lunch specials, Flour has something for everyone. Fan favorites include their sticky pecan buns, drizzled with a caramel-honey syrup – this finger-licking good treat cannot be beat. Also highly recommended is their cranberry chutney turkey sandwich, hands down, a great lunch on the go.

Mistral: $$$ – 223 Columbus Ave.

What is the perfect cure to a great Saturday night? Brunch at Mistral. Bottomless mimosas, lemon poppy-seed pancakes, crispy frittatas, and turkey bacon omelets are only the start to their menu. With their stunning dining room scattered with Veuve Cliquot champagne bottles and exceptional service, Mistral is the go-to place for an incredible brunch experience. Don’t be alarmed if you end up staying for dinner.

Zuma Tex-Mex Restaurant: $$ – 7 North Market St.

Located in the heart of Faneuil Hall, Zuma has been one of my all time favorite places since freshman year. Zuma has something to offer for everyone, from budgetfriendly tacos and enchiladas to dinner entrees, you cannot possibly go wrong. Their party atmosphere and full sized bar has an amazing liquor menu, with pitchers of margaritas to share starting at $15 (I’ll take seven, thank you). Grab your best friends and head over to Zuma for an unforgettable experience.

Q Restaurant: $$ – 660 Washington St.

For the sushi lover, I recommend Q. Located on Washington Street right off the Chinatown stop on the orange line, Q is your destination for a super hip and trendy atmosphere. I discovered Q while walking out of my apartment two years ago and was immediately turned on by the big sign stating ‘Happy Hour ½ off drinks 4-8.’ I was so surprised at their menu and specials which include spicy tuna and spicy salmon rolls for $4, not to mention their Mongolian hot pot menu, which I highly recommend – There is nothing better than warming up to a huge pot of soup and creating your own dinner with a bunch of friends. The prices cannot be beat and the service is exceptional.

Hidyans Café: $ – 80 Kilmarnock St.

Ok, we all have those late night cravings for froyo, and with many places near campus closing early there is only one last resort. Hidyans Café is everything your appetite has been asking for. They have the most amazing menu for Froyo ever seen, This is not a test, we’re talking actual ice cream with any topping swirled into a vanilla or chocolate base. From Reeses to raspberries and everything in between (yes, they have bits of cheesecake and chopped Oreos too) Hidyans will be on your speed-dial within hours. Run by the most precious Turkish couple ever, Hidyans has been servicing the Fenway area for the last decade. Not quite time for froyo? Go to their dinner menu. From chicken fingers and grape leaves, to hummus wraps and steak tip rollups, they never disappoint. Oh and they deliver too.

Stephanie’s on Newbury: $$$ – 190 Newbury St.

Located on the iconic Newbury St., Stephanie’s is one of Boston’s most well best-known restaurants. It is the perfect destination for a night out with visiting parents, a first date or even just a casual night with friends. The holidays are the most enchanting time to visit Stephanie’s, with their leather lounge-back chairs and full sized-bar, the atmosphere cannot be beat. With starters like jalapeno-fried calamari and authentic New England clam chowder to popular entrees such as pan-seared halibut and grilled rib-eye steak, Stephanie’s remains one of Boston’s gems. After dinner, head over to the fireplace and enjoy a hot toddy paired with a sticky bun sundae, the perfect seasonal selection.