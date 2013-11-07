By Daniel Christopher Preda, News Staff
With Thanksgiving break just around the corner, the bustle of the holiday season is once again finally upon us. Whether you are jetsetting home for Veterans Day, or simply staying put in the city, Boston has more than its fair share of great restaurants to offer you a deliciously festive cuisine. Students are lucky enough to live in a city with all kinds of restaurants, including some world-class hangouts as well as affordable stops in areas of the city such as the narrow alleys of downtown, the bustling avenues of the Back Bay and the quirky neighborhoods of Fenway. From diners to donut shops, here is a fall guide to some of the city’s best restaurants and a few of my personal favorites which are sure to please just about everyone.
Flour Bakery: $ – 131 Clarendon Street & 1595 Washington St.
Remember, growing up your mother would always engrain to in you that breakfast is the most important meal of the day? Well, she was onto something. Flour Bakery in the South End and Back Bay will have you coming back for more, even if that means doubling up on your gym routine. From its array of freshly baked goods to lunch specials, Flour has something for everyone. Fan favorites include their sticky pecan buns, drizzled with a caramel-honey syrup – this finger-licking good treat cannot be beat. Also highly recommended is their cranberry chutney turkey sandwich, hands down, a great lunch on the go.
Mistral: $$$ – 223 Columbus Ave.
What is the perfect cure to a great Saturday night? Brunch at Mistral. Bottomless mimosas, lemon poppy-seed pancakes, crispy frittatas, and turkey bacon omelets are only the start to their menu. With their stunning dining room scattered with Veuve Cliquot champagne bottles and exceptional service, Mistral is the go-to place for an incredible brunch experience. Don’t be alarmed if you end up staying for dinner.
Zuma Tex-Mex Restaurant: $$ – 7 North Market St.
Located in the heart of Faneuil Hall, Zuma has been one of my all time favorite places since freshman year. Zuma has something to offer for everyone, from budgetfriendly tacos and enchiladas to dinner entrees, you cannot possibly go wrong. Their party atmosphere and full sized bar has an amazing liquor menu, with pitchers of margaritas to share starting at $15 (I’ll take seven, thank you). Grab your best friends and head over to Zuma for an unforgettable experience.
Q Restaurant: $$ – 660 Washington St.
For the sushi lover, I recommend Q. Located on Washington Street right off the Chinatown stop on the orange line, Q is your destination for a super hip and trendy atmosphere. I discovered Q while walking out of my apartment two years ago and was immediately turned on by the big sign stating ‘Happy Hour ½ off drinks 4-8.’ I was so surprised at their menu and specials which include spicy tuna and spicy salmon rolls for $4, not to mention their Mongolian hot pot menu, which I highly recommend – There is nothing better than warming up to a huge pot of soup and creating your own dinner with a bunch of friends. The prices cannot be beat and the service is exceptional.
Hidyans Café: $ – 80 Kilmarnock St.
Ok, we all have those late night cravings for froyo, and with many places near campus closing early there is only one last resort. Hidyans Café is everything your appetite has been asking for. They have the most amazing menu for Froyo ever seen, This is not a test, we’re talking actual ice cream with any topping swirled into a vanilla or chocolate base. From Reeses to raspberries and everything in between (yes, they have bits of cheesecake and chopped Oreos too) Hidyans will be on your speed-dial within hours. Run by the most precious Turkish couple ever, Hidyans has been servicing the Fenway area for the last decade. Not quite time for froyo? Go to their dinner menu. From chicken fingers and grape leaves, to hummus wraps and steak tip rollups, they never disappoint. Oh and they deliver too.
Stephanie’s on Newbury: $$$ – 190 Newbury St.
Located on the iconic Newbury St., Stephanie’s is one of Boston’s most well best-known restaurants. It is the perfect destination for a night out with visiting parents, a first date or even just a casual night with friends. The holidays are the most enchanting time to visit Stephanie’s, with their leather lounge-back chairs and full sized-bar, the atmosphere cannot be beat. With starters like jalapeno-fried calamari and authentic New England clam chowder to popular entrees such as pan-seared halibut and grilled rib-eye steak, Stephanie’s remains one of Boston’s gems. After dinner, head over to the fireplace and enjoy a hot toddy paired with a sticky bun sundae, the perfect seasonal selection.
This is a great blog i should say, I usually i don’t post comments
on other blogs but would like to say that this post definitely forced me to do
so!
Happy to be one of the several visitors of this fantastic site.
Thanks for the write up. I definitely agree with what you’re saying.
I have been discussing this subject a lot lately with my
brother so hopefully this will get him to see my perspective.
Fingers crossed!
I feel like I’m continually trying to find interesting
things to find out about various subjects, however I manage to include your
blog among what i read every day considering that
you’ve got powerful entries that I enjoy. Hoping there are
much more incredible material coming!
I don’t think I’ve read anything like this before.
So good to find an individual with some original thoughts on this subject matter.
nice one for starting this up. This website is something
that’s needed on the web, someone witha little originality.
Great job for bringing something new to the web!
You’re so great! I do not suppose I’ve discovered anything like this before.
So great to find anybody with some authentic ideas on this subject.
really thank you for starting this up. this
web site is something that’s desired online, someone with a
little bit creativity. helpful job for bringing new things to the
web!
Howdy! Someone in my Myspace group shared
this site with us so I came to check it out.
I’m definitely loving the information. I’m bookmarking and will be
tweeting this to my followers! Fantastic blog and great design and style.
You must participate in a contest for amongst the most beneficial blogs on the internet.
I will suggest this web site!
After some reflection, I decided to 1.) Up my protein from minimum (60 grams)
to 100 grams per day and two.) enhance my calorie intake from 1300-1400 to 1500-1600.
Thanks for the marvelous posting! I genuinely enjoyed reading
it, you are actually a fantastic author.I am going to be sure to bookmark
your blog and can often keep coming back from now on. I wish
to encourage you continue your great work, have a nice holiday weekend!
I just couldn’t depart your site because I very enjoyed
the standard information an individual provide for your
visitors? Is going to be back often in an effort to check new posts
I just now discovered your blog post and today I’m
one of your followers.
Fantastic goods from you, man. I’ve have in mind your stuff prior to and you are
just too fantastic. I actually like what you have
obtained here, really like what you’re stating and the best way through
which you are saying it. You’re making it enjoyable and you continue to care for to
keep it wise. I can’t wait to learn far more from you.
That is really a wonderful website.
Its including you read my thoughts! You appear to know a whole lot about this,
like you wrote the ebook inside or something. I feel that you just could use some % to drive the message
house a little, however instead of that, that is certainly great blog.
A wonderful read. I’ll certainly be back.