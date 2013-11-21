With the close of the fall semester quickly approaching and the timetable for co-op interviews coming to a halt, there are few things more important than looking the part this season – which happens to be the first step in exceeding an employers expectations. Boston stands as “The #1 Worst Dressed City in America” according to GQ Magazine So what is the issue? Well, let’s look at the obvious reasons – Men.

We unfortunately, now live in a day in age where it is socially acceptable for a male to arrive to class each morning wearing an ensemble that he mostly likely went to the gym, had dinner and fell asleep in. From basketball shorts and flip flops, to boot cut Levis and Doc Martens, men’s apparel has quickly faded into a blur of sportswear and ill-fitting flannel button-downs. Don’t get me wrong, I am a huge fan of sweatpants and loungewear, I have even attended a few 8 a.m. classes in them, but there should be a set limit of how many times a man can wear the same ensemble each week.

Many students in Boston are shelling out upwards of $50,000 to attend some of the best private institutions in the US. With the stress of interviews and internships at our doorstep, its time to start caring about what we put on our backs again – Our exterior is a window-view to our interior. Lets touch upon the basics.

Shoes: Every guy should own (at least) five pairs of shoes: A great pair of running/ or hiking sneakers; a pair of simple brown dress shoes or brogues; a pair of black dress shoes, suitable for interviews but also versatile enough to wear out to a birthday or social event; a pair of winter boots that are not your typical winter boots, (think along the lines of a high top leather brogue boot). Anything with a liner is a plus, or just throw on a pair of thick wool socks. And finally, a pair of classically versatile Sperry boat shoes. Sperry’s go with literally any outfit and are a staple for the East Coast gent. Check out The Tannery on Boylston and their outlet for an amazing selection of shoes – your soles will thank you.

Slacks: Three pairs. Three colors. Navy, khaki and black. Always go fitted, we are young, there is plenty of time to drown in fabric when you are fifty and dealing with your own teenagers. Slacks can be found virtually anywhere, prices can range but it’s more important to have three pairs that fit properly. Club Monaco has an amazing selection of slacks, with an either slim or slim-straight cut and offer 20 percent off for college students.

Shirts: Get buttoned up with the basics first, then, let your imagination run free with prints. Go for the classic colors, blue, white and black. Paired with slacks, an appropriate tie and complimenting shoes, you’ll be ready for any interview or presentation. Fit is extremely important. Again, make sure the end of the shirt shoulders match up with the end of your shoulders and that you have enough room to tuck in to your slacks.

Grooming: I’m a bit of a snob. I truly believe having a great hairstyle can change your entire look, and in order to do so, you need to be armed with the proper products. Baxter of California is an American-made men’s grooming company that literally carries everything you need all in one uniform scent. From lip balm and deodorant, to shampoo and shaving kits, Baxter even has videos online how to teach you to shave properly, they are the best in the business and when it comes to grooming, the only route to go. Check their products out at www.baxterofcalifornia.com or at Club Monaco in Prudential.

When it comes to menswear, the road to being well-dressed is not easy to manage. It takes time, dedication and the will to be better than the average man (sorry, boys) but I promise the end result will lead to a more confident and charismatic you. In short, always go with a slimmer cut, when it comes to clothing, whatever you are comfortable with, regardless, people want to see a well-tailored you, not a walking pile of fabric. Go with quality, it may take a few more shifts at your job, but quality over quantity always, there is nothing worse than spending earned money on something that wont last a semester. Finally, go with comfort, you deserve to look great and be comfortable doing so. Okay, end rant, good luck gentlemen, keep it classic, timeless, and always 1962.