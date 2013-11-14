By Daniel Christopher Preda

Most people are unaware that the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) is the most common sexually transmitted disease within the US nearly 5.5 million cases occur per year according to the American Social Health Administration. HPV is spread through contact with the genitalia of an infected person, male or female, and is most commonly contracted through anal or vaginal sex. You may believe that oral sex is “safe” but HPV can spread through oral contact with the genitals and affect your mouth and throat. Potential risks range from genital warts to cancers related to the virus, such as cervical, penile, rectal, and oropharyngeal (back of the throat). One of the issues with the transmission of the disease is that the infected person may have no idea they are carrying the virus since the symptoms can take years to manifest.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), roughly 90 percent of HPV cases are cleared by the body’s immune system in about two years. That statistic may sound relieving but tests have shown that men take longer to clear the virus than women. The inability to remove the virus as quickly extends the timeframe in which the disease can spread. Current HPV rates demonstrate that roughly 50% of men and women will become infected at some point in their lives. Specifically focusing on women, that statistic rises to 80 percent by the age of 50.

Men must actively inform themselves about how they can be affected by HPV and ways to prevent becoming infected. The rise in men’s health against the virus is pertinent to lowering the rate of infection. For males between the ages of eleven and twenty-six, the CDC recommends receiving the HPV vaccine, Gardasil. Gay and bisexual men are specifically recommended to receive the vaccine based on the fact the risk of anal cancer is much higher. The easiest way for males and females to lower their risk of contracting HPV is to simply use a condom during each sexual intercourse. College is a time for self-discovery and experimentation, but keeping your body in perfect health is key, talk to your doctor, or visit the University Health and Counseling Services on campus, if you wish to gain more insight into protecting yourself and others.