Compiled by Stephanie Eisemann, News Correspondent
“I like it when it first snows … [and] when the city’s all lit up and you can just walk around and go to the Frog Pond.”
-Ashley Brescia, middler business major.
“I like going out at like two or three in the morning when no one’s on the streets and it’s pure white. It feels like getting a hug. I don’t know how to describe it, but it feels like the whole city is yours for that moment.”
-Dave Sadowsky, junior finance and entrepreneurship major.
“I am looking forward to the snow … because we don’t get snow in California [where I’m from].”
-Stephanie Amaro, freshman biology major.
