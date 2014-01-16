Compiled by Stephanie Eisemann, News Correspondent 

News Photo/Stephanie Eisemann

News Photo/Stephanie Eisemann

“I like it when it first snows … [and] when the city’s all lit up and you can just walk around and go to the Frog Pond.”

-Ashley Brescia, middler business major.

News Photo/Stephanie Eisemann

News Photo/Stephanie Eisemann

“I like going out at like two or three in the morning when no one’s on the streets and it’s pure white.  It feels like getting a hug. I don’t know how to describe it, but it feels like the whole city is yours for that moment.”

-Dave Sadowsky, junior finance and entrepreneurship major.

News Photo/Stephanie Eisemann

News Photo/Stephanie Eisemann

“I am looking forward to the snow … because we don’t get snow in California [where I’m from].”

-Stephanie Amaro, freshman biology major.