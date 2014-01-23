By Gwen Schanker, News Correspondent
One Fund Boston, a non-profit organization aimed at providing financial support to victims of last year’s Boston Marathon bombings, has announced the future release of a second distribution of donations.
Governor Deval Patrick and Boston’s then-Mayor Thomas Menino first formed the One Fund just one day after two pressure cooker bombs exploded at the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013. The bombs detonated near the marathon’s finish line, killing three onlookers and injuring more than 260 others.
After receiving a cornerstone donation of $1 million from John Hancock, the One Fund cemented itself as the central recipient for donations from people who want to reach out to victims and their families, according to The One Fund website.
Donations have come from all corners of the business community, as well as from other non-profit organizations around the globe. Many contributions have also come from citizens, ranging from children to CEOs. In fact, the majority of donations have come from individual contributors. According to the fund’s website, more than 195,000 people have donated to date, and the organization has received funds from all 50 states and over 50 countries.
The organization initially disbursed $61 million last July to about 230 individuals, according to a recent Boston Globe article, who were directly affected by the bombings. This sizable sum was collected within the first 90 days that the One Fund was active, which demonstrates just how instantaneous the public response was, both to the tragedy and to the subsequent appeal for support.
Donations continued to trickle in as the year progressed. Currently, the second distribution is estimated at about $12 million, but One Fund officials anticipate an upsurge in receipt of donations as the first anniversary of the marathon bombings approaches, and simultaneously as the date approaches for the 2014 Marathon, according to the same Globe article.
According to a press release from Jan. 2, 2014, the group’s board of directors met with their community council early this month to discuss plans for the second distribution, as well as the One Fund’s continuing role in the Boston community.
In the first distribution of donations, 100 percent of the funds collected were disbursed to injured individuals, many of whom had had limbs amputated or were otherwise severely physically injured. The second time around, One Fund officials are discussing the possibility of keeping some money on reserve to help victims with unspecified future costs that may arise as a result of their injuries.
The organization is also considering whether to distribute funds to those who were psychologically harmed by the bombings, even if they were not physically injured. One Fund officials have consulted families of victims, some of whom believe that witnesses to and emergency responders at the event should receive financial support, too.
Conversations with those directly affected by the bombings played a crucial role in the One Fund’s decision to distribute a second round of donations, according to another Globe article. As the date for the second distribution approaches, the group will seek the assistance of a panel of experts and make more specific plans as to where the funds will be disbursed.
Additionally, according to a press release, the Boston Athletic Association has offered the One Fund 50 charity numbers for the formation of a team of representatives from the organization to run in this year’s Boston Marathon.
Support for victims of the bombings has recently come in from another source as well. The Massachusetts Justice Department’s Office for Victims of Crime has recently announced that they will contribute $8.3 million in support for victims, witnesses, and first responders present at the 2013 Boston Marathon. The funds are aimed at addressing both the emotional and physical damage suffered by the aforementioned individuals.
In order to learn more about the One Fund or make a donation, visit their website at onefundboston.org or contact the organization, either via email: info@onefundboston.org, or through their main phone line: 1-855-617-FUND.
You must indulge in a contest for among the greatest
blogs over the internet. I’ll suggest this website!
Awesome post.
For personal one on one chat, there could also be better
options out there, however you may nonetheless find plenty
of fashions keen to do this on Chaturbate.
I was suggested this website by my relative. I’m not sure whether this post is published by him
or anyone else but this such detailed post and i love reading.
All of these services and solutions can be tailored to
fulfill with our consumeris requirements and supplied through a single point -of-contact.
Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all folks you really recognise what you are talking approximately!
Bookmarked. Kindly additionally seek advice from my website =).
We could have a hyperlink alternate contract among us
What i don’t understood is in truth how you are now
not really much more well-liked than you may be now. You are so intelligent.
You understand thus considerably with regards to this matter, made me personally believe it from numerous varied angles.
Its like men and women don’t seem to be interested until it’s something to do with Girl gaga!
Your own stuffs nice. At all times take care of it up!
amazing info you’s have at this time what everybody’s first impressions with our web page referring to ourworld gem cheats
I don’t make it a habit to make comments on many articles, however this one deserves attention.
I agree with the information you’ve written so beautifully here.
Thanks.
I could not refrain from commenting. Perfectly written!
Commencez dès aujourd’hui et voyez combien ces websites de poker en ligne sont amusants
dès maintenant.
This well-known brand name doesn’t come cheap but Toshiba’s reputation is well deserved ffor reputable, well-engineered laptop computers.
Incredibly great post, i definitely love this website, keep writing.
This is my first time to visit here. I found numerous interesting
stuff in your weblog, specifically in its discussion. I guess I’m not the only one having all
the enjoyment here! Keep up the outstanding work.
Many thanks for sharing your remarkable and amazing tips. I will not
be reluctant to share your site to any individual who should receive ideas just
like these.
Entsprechend DEM Beschauen einschlägiger Dokumente von femmestyle,
jener Kulturgeschichte entstand welcher Eindruck, dass
schon Chip Absicht, mehr darüber hinaus dieses Geheimnis des
Lebens zu erfahren, absolut nicht alle Tage von Neugier
war darüber hinaus ist. Zusammen mit unseren Bemühungen, pro das
Selbstverständliche eine tiefer reichende Bedeutung
zu finden, entstanden sogar Skepsis auch weil Hinterfragen
entsprechend dieser Artikel. Es sei
diesfalls an das derzeitig genannte Anführung von Nietzsche
erinnert: „Vielleicht aber wird es verallgemeinernd anstoessig
sein, ein aesthetisches Problem so nüchtern
genommen zu sehn“. (▶ Abschn. 1.3)
Das als Erkrankung zu beurteilende Leidensgeschichte
wird dieser Tage weitgehend von solcher namentlichen
Tabelle dieser Behandlungsmaßnahmen im
Gegenstandskatalog auch weil in den Bestimmungen
der Lehrgang da sein. Im Jahr 2003 begann,
dem aktuellen Level dieser Plastischen nebst
Ästhetischen Chirurgie entsprechend, Chip Artikel
seitens Nachschlagewerken in deutscher
Verbales Kommunikationsmittel (Berger, Hierner 2009; Schutzherr 2011).
Probleme (aus etwas) bestehen dieser Tage anliegend jener Frage dieser
Kostenübernahme anhand Versicherungen im Konstellation
von Seiten Operationen, deren Appetenz aus DEM „Konzept
des Schönen“ heraus entsteht. Durch der Absicht,
uns an der Anfrage solcher Aussagekraft jener Ästhetik
in dieser Plastischen Chirurgie zu orientieren, befassen
unsereins uns inbegriffen jener Lebensansicht. Selbige wird in der
Wortforschung definiert denn „Lehre, die einander anhand den
Grundfragen des menschlichen Daseins befasst“
(Kluge 1989). Es sollen nun notwendige Hilfen
aus welcher Vergangenheit der Auffassung vom Leben beigetragen
Entstehen. Dieses, um ein darüber hinaus die Allgemeinplatz
hinausgehendes Wissen über die Ästhetik,
denn Lehre vonseiten solcher Charme zu Erlangen. Kluges
Deduktiver Schluss des Ästhetikbegriffes (. Tab. 2.1) sei
hinzugefügt, dass Chip Begriff gegenseitig aus der
klassischen Konfrontation von Vernunft des Weiteren
Sinnlichkeit abgesprochen.
Amazing! Its genuinely amazing paragraph, I have got much clear idea
about from this paragraph.
Thank you, I have been searching for information about this subject matter for a long time and
yours is the greatest I have found thus far.
I am regular visitor, how are you everybody? This post posted at this site is really good.
We absolutely love your blog and find the majority
of your post’s to be precisely what I’m looking for.
can you offer guest writers to write content for you? I wouldn’t mind composing a post or elaborating on a number of
the subjects you write related to here.
Again, awesome web log!