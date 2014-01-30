By Amy Eisen, News Correspondent
From 3-year-old mouths chomping on Duplos to 12-year-old hands building models of airplanes or space ships, many kids of the 90s and even later remember growing up with Legos. This past weekend, on Sunday, Jan. 26, the Legoland Discovery Center hosted its Master Builder Competition to play host to those childhood memories and inspire a new master builder.
Brick Factor, this past weekend’s competition held at the Boston Public Library, was not the average science fair. Contestants had to use their creativity and Lego architecture skills to create on-the-spot designs, while interacting with a crowd of excited children. The winner of the contest, Ian Coffey, received not only a one-time prize, but also a full-time, salaried position as master builder at the new Legoland Discovery Center, set to open in Somerville in May.
Over 100 contestants participated in the first round on Saturday, when they had 30 minutes to design their own Lego creations based on two themes: favorite book and favorite vacation spot. The top 10 then moved on to Sunday’s contest, where the contestants had 45 minutes to create designs that best reflected themselves.
According to Jeremiah Boehr, the current master builder at the Legoland Discovery Center in Kansas City, the position of master builder isn’t just about Lego construction prowess. It’s also about interacting with kids and enriching their experience at the center.
Boehr was one of the judges at the Brick Factor.
“You’re the face of the attraction,” he said.
Coffey, 26, said he is ready for his new position. He will have to leave his current job in politics in Albany, NY and move to Boston. Coffey never really knew what his dream job was until he won this unorthodox job interview contest, he said.
“Legos – full time? Hands down best job,” he said.
The judges said Coffey stood out for the way he involved his eager young fans, even letting them choose his color scheme. His final design was an easel displaying a portrait of him and his dog, accompanied by a palette with different colored paintbrushes.
“I’ve been playing with Legos ever since I was a kid,” Coffey said. “I’m still a kid at heart.”
The contestants were judged for how they interacted with the crowd, and also, of course, for their skill and creativity. So how do the contestants hone their Lego skills?
“You’ve got to build a lot,” master builder Boehr said. “And build your own creations, not just a set with instruction.”
Many of last weekend’s competitors didn’t have much time to play with legos. Most already had full-time jobs, including teaching and engineering. The master builder position does not require any formal background or training, and some of the contestants hadn’t played with Legos in years.
Finalist Ian Dulin said he didn’t even get a chance to practice before the big event. All of his Legos were still at his parents’ house, so he had to visualize his designs to practice.
“But it’s just like riding a bike,” Dulin said.
The job of master builder is not always all fun and games. When the center has an event, construction deadlines can keep the builder working all night. Of Boehr’s projects so far, his favorites include a 5-foot-wide pumpkin for a Halloween event, as well as a 5,000 brick replica of the Titanic, which was a two-month long project.
The new center in Somerville will be a 44,000 square foot indoor mini-land for all ages. It will be the first center in New England and will include rides, 3D films and a variety of interactive Lego games. Lego replicas of Boston landmarks will also be featured, as soon as Coffey begins working.
The large and enthusiastic crowd at the Brick Factor event added an additional challenge to the contestants, but also provided a positive atmosphere. And as Boehr said, “You can’t get into such a bad mood when you’re working with Legos.”
Great posts from you, fella. I’ve figured out your point and you’re simply extremely fantastic.
I really like what you have here, really like what you’re
saying and the way by which you say it. You make it compelling.
I cant wait to read much more from you. This is truly an excellent website.
You’ve really written a very good quality article here.
Thank you very much for sharing.
I feel like I’m constantly trying to find interesting things to read about
a number of subjects, however I manage to include your
blog amongst what i read every day for the reason that
you’ve got persuasive entries that I look forward to.
Hoping there are a lot more incredible material coming!
Wow I enjoy reading your articles or blog posts, saved to bookmarks!
Good site, nice pattern, really clean and awesome post.
It’s like you read my mind! You appear to understand lots about this, just like you wrote
the e-book in it or something. This is a great blog. I’ll certainly be back.
I was curious if you ever considered changing the page layout of your
blog? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.
But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people
could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1
or 2 images. Maybe you could space it out better?
If you are planning for finest contents like I actually do, only
pay a visit this site every day as it offers feature contents, thanks
Awesome post.
I posted this article to my favorites and plan to return to for more outstanding posts.
It’s easy to read and comprehend and also clever post.
I truly enjoyed my first read throughout this post.
I appreciate you for writing this tremendous high quality
articles. The information in this material shows my standpoint and you
really laid it out well. I could never have written a piece of writing
this good.
I every time spent my half an hour to read this web
site’s articles daily along with a cup of coffee.