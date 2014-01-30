By Raffaela Kenny-Cincotta

This is the winter of our discontent. With the temperature in Boston going down to single digits regularly, this is undoubtedly the coldest winter I’ve ever experienced in the city. Walking around the Northeastern campus, you can literally see the chagrin on everyone’s faces. Going to class is already difficult for us college kids; add frigid weather and it becomes practically impossible.

If you recall, last winter was significantly less painful. Sure, we had almost two feet of snow thanks to Nemo and other storms, but I’d take that over the arctic blast any day. Snowy days are fun and whimsical. Frigid days are painful and miserable.

I would like to propose that in addition to snow days, the university begin implementing cold days when necessary. If the temperature in the city of Boston drops below 5 degrees Fahrenheit, classes at Northeastern are cancelled and free hot cocoa is distributed throughout campus.

I’m willing to compromise about the cocoa, but I’m firm on the 5 degree rule.

While I wait for President Joseph E. Aoun to call and thank me for showing initiative on the issue, here’s a playlist for your icy stroll to class. Stay warm out there, Huskies.

Spotlight Playlist: Baby It’s Cold Outside

“Snowfall” by Paper Diamond “Tweezer” by Phish “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out” by Bruce Springsteen “Hazy Shade of Winter” by Simon and Garfunkel “Baby It’s Cold Outside” by Norah Jones and Willie Nelson

