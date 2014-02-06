Compiled by Sarah Henry, News Correspondent

Entry of the Week: Wednesday, Jan. 19, 11:27 p.m.

Someone reported the smell of marijuana coming from a room in Speare Hall. Officers spoke to two students in the room, who had placed a towel under the door, and whose eyes were “bloodshot and glassy.” No drugs were found.

Monday, Jan. 17

9:25 a.m.

Officers reported graffiti on the rear gate to the Camden Lot. A work order was requested to remove the graffiti.

2:03 p.m.

A student reported she had lost her iPhone, and it was last tracked outside of International Village. The phone was then turned off.

2:43 p.m.

A student reported his unattended laptop was stolen from the third floor of Snell Library.

3:17 p.m.

A student reported her white iPhone 5 was stolen from a party she had attended in on Mission Hill the previous Friday. She tracked the phone to 780 Columbus Ave.

7:57 p.m.

A student came to Northeastern Public Safety Division (NUPD) headquarters stating that approximately an hour prior he had been robbed of his backpack and wallet outside 431 Massachusetts Ave. by two males. The men stated they had a firearm but did not display anything.

8:34 p.m.

A Resident Assistant (RA) in International Village reported the smell of marijuana coming from a room in the building. Nothing was found or confiscated.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

1:59 p.m.

A student reported she was continually being harassed by her roommate, who she believes damaged her television.

2 p.m.

A student reported his unattended white iPhone was stolen from Curry Student Center between 1 and 1:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

2:35 p.m.

A student reported a man wearing a red coat in the middle of Snell Library Quad soliciting. Officers informed the man of policies regarding handing out literature.

3:53 p.m.

A student reported his Vision Federal Credit Union credit card was stolen from Wollaston’s Market in West Village B earlier that day. Charges totaling $400 were made.

Thursday, Jan. 30

11:25 p.m.

Someone reported the smell of marijuana coming from a room in Kennedy Hall. Officers spoke to two students and confiscated several drug paraphernalia items and a small amount of marijuana.

Friday, Jan. 31

3:46 a.m.

A proctor in Speare Hall reported an intoxicated man in the west side lobby of the building. Officers spoke to the student, who was conscious and alert and was not found to be in need of medical assistance.

Feb. 1

12 a.m.

A light blue Sedan hit a female student near Tremont Street and St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church and fled the area. The student, who had injuries on her arms, legs and possibly her head, was transported to Boston Medical Center with her boyfriend. Officers and an RD were notified.

12:22 a.m.

An RA at Smith Hall reported to officers that there was an intoxicated male student vomiting. The student was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. The RD was notified.

1 a.m.

An RA in 10 Coventry St. reported an intoxicated female student in the lobby. Officers reported that she is not in need of medical attention. The student was conscious and alert and spent the night with a friend.

3:01 a.m.

An NUPD officer reported that an intoxicated student injured his head as he fell outside of Our House East bar near Gainsborough Street. The student was transported to the Boston Medical Center and the RD was notified.

3:05 a.m.

A student who was celebrating his 21st birthday was later reported by his friend that he was intoxicated and vomiting. Officers at the scene reported the student was conscious but not alert, and requested the Boston Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to evaluate the student. However, the student declined transport and signed a Boston EMS waiver.

5:28 p.m.

An International Village (IV) proctor reported a male who is not affiliated with Northeastern was passed out on one of the lobby couches in IV east. NUPD officers spoke to the conscious and alert male and sent him on his way with a trespass warning.

9:42 p.m.

A student reported that his laptop was taken while it was left unattended on a table in the Marino Center between 9:20 and 9:25 p.m.

9:53 p.m.

NUPD officers reported there was a suspicious male in the lobby of 780 Columbus Ave. and the male, who is not affiliated with Northeastern, was sent on his way after signing a trespass warning.

11:43 p.m.

NUPD officers reported the trespasser from 780 Columbus Ave. entered NUPD headquarters. The male was stopped by officers in the basement and was sent on his way after testing negative for warrants.

Feb. 2

1:47 a.m.

A proctor at 153 Hemenway St. reported an intoxicated female was being carried into the building. Officers spoke with the student who was conscious but not alert and notified Boston EMS. The student, who is underage, admitted to drinking alcohol and signed a Boston EMS waiver.

2:01 a.m.

NUPD officers received two calls regarding loud noise in Kennedy Hall. They spoke with students and the students agreed to keep the noise level down.

2:33 a.m.

An officer reported that an underage blonde female in Kennedy Hall’s lobby would not wake up. NUPD officers spoke with the student, who was conscious and alert and she declined medical attention.

10:04 p.m.

An RA in Stetson West reported that there were inappropriate comments written in permanent marker on the white board on a resident’s door. NUPD officers photographed the inappropriate images and a work order was notified to remove the images.

12 a.m.

An NUPD officer reported intoxicated males were loitering on the Egan Access Road by the architecture studio. The students signed medical waivers and were sent on their way.