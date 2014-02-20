By Nicole Esan, News Correspondent
Online dating has become more and more popular among adolescents, but how well does one really know who is on the other side of the screen?
Hula, a new iPhone app and website, helps users find the best STD centers to get tested and share those verified results privately with others.
In January, a former Lindenwood University student, Michael Johnson, allegedly filmed himself having unprotected sex with about 30 partners without disclosing that he was HIV positive, according to CBS News. The app is an effort to open conversation about STDs, according to its press release.
“This case highlights a public health problem that is ongoing and complicated by social media and online dating,” Ramin Bastani, the founder and CEO of Hula, said in his press release of the application. “If you are dating at all, it’s very simple – you should make it your priority to use Hula to find a location to get tested and then get your results verified.”
The app is called Hula because it helps “get you lei’d,” according to its developers. The app provides names, addresses and other information about local STD testing services, and collects the results in one place. The app also lets users review STD testing centers about their experiences.
Users cannot upload their own STD results – they must come directly from the health care provider. The company’s mission is to help people make better health decisions by giving them accurate information at their fingertips, something that other students say could be helpful.
“I know I had to go online and look for testing centers and it was kind of complicated,” Yian Pan, a first year international business major, said. “This app sounds like it can help people to get tested more frequently and more easily.”
Currently offering its services for free with hopes to eventually be able to turn a profit, Hula’s developers are searching for ways to expand the uses of the app to make further inroads into preventing STDs. Part of this effort involves working with the Los Angeles Unified School District to promote STD testing and safe sex.
“It is terrifying to think people out there on these dating sites could be infected and not even know it, “ said third year finance and entrepreneurship major Carlos Villalobos. “I have plenty of friends who have signed up for dating websites that have gone to meet people they’ve met online. It’s comforting to know that resources like this exist and those dating online should take advantage of it.”
Hula will soon include user reviews of providers, including the ones that don’t provide patient records upon request. These requests sent from Hula users will ask for records to be provided within five days.
“Our free app and website makes STD testing easier by using technology to empower people to make better decisions and have fun,” said Bastani in the app’s press release.
I’m gone to tell my little brother, that he should also pay
a visit this website on regular basis to get updated from hottest gossip.
Do you have a spam problem on this site; I also am a blogger, and I was wondering your situation; we have created some nice practices and we are
looking to exchange techniques with others, please shoot me an e-mail if interested.
I’ve been browsing online more than three hours today,
yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
It can be pretty worth enough in my opinion. In my view, if all
webmasters and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet
will likely be far more useful than before.
I don’t know whether it’s just me or if everybody else encountering
issues with your blog. It appears as if a number of the text with your posts
are running off the screen. Can other people please comment and inform me if this is happening in their mind too?
This might be described as a issue with my browser
because I’ve had this happen before. Many thanks
Hi! This is my first trip to your blog! We have
been a team of volunteers and starting a brand new project in the community in the same niche.
Your website provided us beneficial information to function on. You have done a outstanding job!
It’s not my novice to visit see this site, i am browsing this site
dailly and obtain fastidious facts from here at all times.
I savour, cause I found just what I was taking a look for.
You have ended my four day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have
a nice day. Bye
I get pleasure from, lead to I found exactly what I was looking for.
You have ended my 4 day long hunt! God Bless you
man. Have a nice day. Bye
Hi there just wanted to provide a fast heads up.
The words with your post seem to be running off the screen in Opera.
I’m uncertain if it is a formatting issue or something
connected with browser compatibility having said that i thought I’d post to inform you.
The design and style look wonderful though! I do hope
you obtain the issue resolved soon. Cheers
This is the right site for anybody who hopes to understand
this topic. You know so much its almost hard to argue with
you (not that I personally will need toHaHa).
You certainly put a new spin on a topic that has been written about for decades.
Great stuff, just great!
I don’t even know the way i finished up here, having said
that i thought this post was great. I don’t know your identiity but definitely you’re seeing a famous blogger when you usually are not already 😉 Cheers!
It’s very effortless to discover any matter on web as compared with books, because
i found this piece of writing around this site.
What a data of un-ambiguity and preserveness of valuable familiarity on the topic of unpredicted emotions.
You might be so cool! I actually do not suppose I’ve truly read anything such as that
before. So nice to find someone with many unique ideas on this topic.
Really.. be grateful for starting this up. This web site is one thing that is needed on the internet, someone with
many originality!
What’s up, everything is going well here and ofcourse every one is
sharing facts, that’s actually excellent, keep up writing.