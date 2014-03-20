Compiled by Sarah Henry, News Correspondent

Entry of the week: Sunday, March 16, 5:09 a.m.

A man on the second floor of Snell Library was reported to have an “altered mental status” and was vomiting. Officers spoke to the student, who had just been reported as missing by a roommate. The student was escorted to their residence.

Monday, March 10

4:35 p.m.

A contractor came to Northeastern University Public Safety Division (NUPD) headquarters reporting that approximately $500 worth of copper was stolen from Mugar Hall between March 7 and March 8.

8:39 p.m.

A student came to headquarters to report that his wallet was stolen from the International Village classroom area between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 11

12:37 p.m.

A manager from Wollaston’s Market in the Marino Center notified headquarters that he detained a shoplifter. Officers responded and spoke to the student, who was banned from both Wollaston’s Markets and signed a written trespass warning.

6:28 p.m.

A student reported her wallet was stolen on March 10 from Blackman Auditorium between 10 p.m. and 11:15 p.m.

10:42 p.m.

A student reported that a male grabbed her wrist, kissed her neck and attempted to kiss her hand while she walked through Krentzman Quadrangle. The man followed her to the Northeastern MBTA stop and watched as she walked to her dorm. Officers stopped a man matching the description, and the victim positively identified him. Solomzi Colbert was taken into custody at 11:06 p.m.

Wednesday, March 12

11:35 a.m.

Boston Police Department (BPD) released a “Be On The Lookout” for a high school aged male wanted for assault and battery. The subject was seen on Forsyth Street next to Ruggles station, and was taken into custody.

3:07 p.m.

A woman reported her white iPhone 5 was stolen from the Curry Student Center. The woman stated she was in a stall in the bathroom when she dropped her phone. Upon returning to the bathroom to retrieve the phone later, she could not find it.

3:23 p.m.

A student reported that on March 4, his unattended iPad was stolen from the second floor of Curry Student Center.

6:59 p.m.

An officer reported green graffiti on the side of 142 Hemenway St.

Thursday, March 13

10:51 a.m.

A student reported leaving his laptop unattended the night before in Dockser Hall, and said it was missing this morning.

12:40

A staff member reported having his wallet taken from an unlocked locker in the Marino Center while he showered between 8:20 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

6:47 p.m.

An officer stopped a student who had a folding knife attached to his outermost jacket pocket as he walked through campus.

8:48 p.m.

A Resident Assistant (RA) in 780 Columbus Ave. reported damage to a vending machine located in the building’s laundry room. The glass was pushed in far enough for products to be taken from the machine.

9:47 p.m.

An RA in West Village A reported that while doing a room inspection she smelled marijuana. Officers responded and confiscated less than an ounce of marijuana.

10:31 p.m.

BPD responded to reports of an armed robbery on Columbus Avenue near New York Pizza. The victim stated he was robbed at gunpoint by two males, who took his jewelry and wallet.

11:29 p.m.

A student reported her jacket, vest and scarf were stolen from Curry Student Center. The items were left unattended on the second floor women’s room door hanger for 90 minutes, and are valued at $600.

Friday, March 14

5:49 p.m.

A student reported fraudulent charges were made on his credit card.

6:56 p.m.

An RA in 650 Columbus Ave. reported a dispute between two female students in the same room the RA lived in. Officers responded and placed Hong Kim Le under arrest at 7:28 p.m. for domestic assault and battery.

Saturday, March 15

12:24 a.m.

An officer stopped a student on the corner of Greenleaf and Leon streets for public urination.

1:22 a.m.

A party was broken up in International Village. One student appeared to be heavily intoxicated and unsteady on her feet. Officers responded and requested Boston Emergency Medical Services (EMS), who then transported the student to an unknown hospital.

2:39 a.m.

A resident in Melvin Hall was reported to be signing in a friend who was severely intoxicated. Officers responded and requested EMS for the friend, who was unable to speak. The friend was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

3:15 a.m.

BPD reported a robbery of a black Northface backpack containing a blue iPad and a Samsung cell phone in front of 590 Mass. Ave. Officers were unable to locate the suspects, and reported the victim was not a student.

1:21 p.m.

An RA in Davenport Commons A reported that while conducting room inspections he found drug paraphernalia inside of a room. Officers found a glass pipe, a glass bong, a trash can filled with empty Bud Light Strawberita cans and pillows and a fan in the window.

3:06 p.m.

A student reported his car, a 1997 Nissan Altima, was stolen from Forsyth Way sometime the night prior. BPD assumed jurisdiction.

8:51 p.m.

Officers requested EMS for a drunk man in front of 768 Columbus Ave.

9:46 p.m.

A student was reported to be drunk in the second floor men’s bathroom in White Hall. Officers requested EMS to transport the student.

10:58 p.m.

Officers reported a drunk man at the corner of Huntington Avenue and Parker Street. EMS was requested to transport the student.

Sunday, March 16

1:59 a.m.

A drunk female was reported to have signed in to West Village G. Officers spoke to the student, who refused to be transported.

9:27 p.m.

An RA in West Village A reported a noise complaint from the second floor of West A North. Officers spoke to the students, who agreed to turn down their music.