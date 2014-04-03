By Kelly Kasulis, News Staff
Beyond passport applications, visas fees and airline bookings, buying clothes for a dialogue often means something else to add on the to-do list for task-oriented Northeastern students, just when they are trying to let their bank accounts recover.
“I’m going to be working so many extra days for money to spend in Poland,” Mike Avender, a freshman nursing major, said. “I’ll have to work and save as much as I can.”
Places like Burlington Coat Factory are likely to foster good deals for rain-proof garb, which is needed for areas where downpour is frequent, like Africa and Southeast Asia.
Max Falkenberg, a sophomore environmental science major who is traveling to Madagascar for his co-op, said that doing field research in the rainforest means that he will have to bring “a good amount of waterproof material.”
“I plan to buy a nice pair of light boots that are durable and waterproof, but still won’t weigh me down,” he said.
A unisex green and navy, black and blue or red and black reversible rain jacket by US Polo Association is marked down for $16.99 on Burlington Coat Factory’s website, as well as a women’s pink New Balance rain jacket for $29.99.
According to Samuel Kaplan, a sophomore biochemistry major traveling to Russia, clothes for a “temperate-warm” climate will be needed as well as a more business-casual look.
“Russia typically dresses more fancy for everyday activities, even getting groceries,” he said. “Overall, styles are European and western, so jeans and shirts will [also] do fine.”
Button-ups and dress pants that are both stylish and crisp can likely be found downtown, especially for those on a budget.
“I would go to American Eagle or Express – they have good sales, and Express especially has really nice stuff,” Avender said. “Banana Republic or J. Crew are good places to look, too.”
Avender also advised that other men should pack many different types of shoes, including walking shoes and dress shoes, to cover all of their bases.
Women traveling to Russia, like sophomore behavioral neuroscience major Alla Avakova, did last summer, can hunt for business-casual garb through sales at more department stores.
“A little while before I left, I went to Kohl’s and Target and bought some really basic, comfortable, summery button-down blouses, skirts and a couple of sun dresses,” she said. “Those stores are usually pretty good for affordable clothes, especially basics.”
Avakova attended many cathedrals while in Russia, which she said had an informal dress code, as well.
But for those who may not have the time to shop before their dialogue, it may be possible to buy the bulk of their needed wardrobe while abroad. Falkenberg said that Japan’s tendency to dress up led him to a popular store called Uniqlo, which became a favorite.
“I did do some shopping [while in Japan],” he said. “I bought myself some pretty comfortable shorts there. The people there were almost always well-dressed despite the heat, so dressing up nicely might help you look less like a tourist.”
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons.
