By Rowan Walrath, news correspondent
Mayor Martin Walsh of Boston and Lord Mayor Máirtín Ó Muilleoir of Belfast signed a formal agreement denoting Boston and Belfast as Sister Cities last Monday.
“The goal is to formalize a relationship between the two cities in their best interest,” said Kate Norton, Mayor Walsh’s press secretary.
The Sister Cities Program is designed to foster a bond between two cities in order to increase economic development and cultural exchanges. The formal partnership is the first step toward advancing that relationship.
“We just signed the agreement, and that’s the no. 1 thing,” said Norton. “The next steps are typically things like exchange programs, any opportunities where the two cities can benefit from one another’s business connections.”
“We plan to start an exchange of faith leaders, starting with delegation from Belfast in October to coincide with the Golden Bridges conference in Boston,” said Muilleoir. “But more detailed work will require the establishment of boards, Boston-Belfast in the U.S. and Belfast-Boston in Belfast. These boards, with support of the mayors, will set out an action plan.”
This is Boston’s ninth Sister Cities partnership and its first since 2001. Other Sister Cities include Kyoto, Japan; Strasbourg, France; Barcelona, Spain; Hangzhou, China; Padua, Italy; Melbourne, Australia; Taipei, Taiwan and Sekondi-Takoradi, Ghana.
“Boston is the Irish-American capital of the U.S., the bio-science Silicon Valley and the university hub of the U.S.,” said Muilleoir.
Boston and Belfast already have close cultural ties. As a result, the citizens of Belfast have rejoiced in this new partnership.
“[There has been a] hugely positive reaction from the business, community and cultural sectors in Belfast,” said Muilleoir. “Lots of sporting clubs in Belfast [are] keen to take on their Boston counterparts …Belfast Giants [are] game for rematch against Boston Bruins.”
“They are many and various [cultural bonds between the cities]. Art and culture, sport, business, academic, voluntary and so on,” Duncan Morrow, professor at the University of Ulster Jordanstown campus outside of Belfast, said. “Many people have direct personal ties. Boston has been the entry point [to the US] for many people.”
Marrowis also a member of the Corrymeela Community, a faith-based organization in Belfast whose objective is to promote peace through healing sociopolitical divisions in Northern Ireland.
The Sister Cities agreement allows people’s personal connections to be formally supported by political, social and economic ties.
“The ultimate aim is to build the peace in Belfast by forging mutually beneficial bridges with Boston and to provide Boston companies with a gateway to Europe in Belfast,” said Muilleoir. “With the assistance of Sister Cities International, we believe this new partnership can bring benefits to both cities in terms of partnerships across a wide range of sectors.”
An international correspondence allows not only for cultural exchange but also for expansion.
“It reconnects us back to the wider world, it brings us into close connection with Irish people in the US and it expands our cultural horizons,” said Morrow.
Having joined together to sign the agreement, the mayors of both Boston and Belfast will work together in the future to continue to strengthen their cities’ bond.
“I hold Mayor Marty Walsh in high regard,” said Muilleoir. “I admire his social justice mission, his support for business growth and his commitment to minorities. It was a privilege to join him to sign the Sister Cities agreement.”
Photo courtesy Iker Merodio, creative commons.
